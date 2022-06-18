11 TikTok Summer Mocktail Recipes For When You Want To Ditch The Dirty Shirley

You might’ve heard that the alcoholic version of the Shirley Temple, aka the Dirty Shirley, has been bestowed the title of “the drink of the summer” for 2022. But even though the Dirty Shirley craze is still going strong, you might not always be in the mood for alcohol. That’s where mocktails come in. If you’re looking for a refreshingly summery sip that doesn’t come with a guaranteed headache in the morning, these 10 summer mocktails are the best Dirty Shirley alternatives.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Dirty Shirley trend, you know that on May 5, The New York Times named the adult-friendly version of the children’s drink as the “drink of the summer” for its growing popularity amongst lifestyle influencers. The Dirty Shirley is made with vodka, grenadine, Sprite or 7UP, and maraschino cherries, and while it makes for a fun twist on a childhood classic, the boozy beverage might not be your ~jam~. You could opt for the OG kiddie cocktail instead, or you can take a page out of the Dirty Shirley playbook and elevate other classic childhood sips, like lemonade, Fanta, and orange juice, without ever having to pick up the vodka. If that sounds more like your vibe, check out these 10 mocktail recipes from TikTok that are perfect for a morning in the sun, an afternoon in the park, or a night by the ocean.

Watermelon Cucumber Lemonade Mocktail TikTok/@HeyFrankieSimmons If you’ve been dipping your toe into the world of mocktails on TikTok, then you’ve probably seen @HeyFrankieSimmons’ series #MocktailSummer, where the creator shares their favorite mocktail recipes for the summer. The series is filled with deliciously sweet nonalcoholic alternatives, including this recipe for a Watermelon Cucumber Lemonade sip that’ll transport you back to your childhood. To make the mocktail, you’ll need to prepare a set of ice cubes made of Trader Joe’s Watermelon Cucumber Cooler first. After you’ve done that, add the ice cubes to a glass, then fill the glass halfway with lemonade. Add a small pour of soda water, followed by a dash of the Watermelon Cucumber Cooler, and if you’re feeling really fancy, you can even add some muddled mint, too.

Lemonade And Lycée Mocktail TikTok/@Eatwithleens Who doesn’t like to wind down by the pool with a nice pink drink every once in a while? TikToker @eatwithleens shared their nonalcoholic spin on the ‘Gram-worthy beverage, and it’s so easy to make. Just muddle mint leaves, lime, raspberries, sugar, and ice, then add a portion of the muddled mixture to a glass. Pour the lemonade and lycée juice on top, and voilà — your drink is poolside ready.

Sunset Mocktail TikTok/@coffeeguff21 There’s nothing like enjoying a stunning summer sunset while sipping on a sunset-inspired mocktail, and TikToker @coffeeguff21 shared the hack on how to make yours. Add pieces of watermelon to a juicer to create watermelon juice, then pour the liquid into a glass. Repeat the process with orange slices and pour into a separate glass. Then, in a third glass (I hope you did your dishes beforehand), add ice, mint leaves, and a slice of lemon, lime, or both. Pour in the orange juice, then add a healthy pour of Sprite to the mix. Finally, top off the drink with the watermelon juice, and you’re ready for golden hour.

Margarita Mocktail TikTok/@Michellebellexo No one knows mocktails better than a pregnant bartender, just ask TikToker @michellebellexo. The drink expert shared their hack to enjoying the popular summer sip without alcohol, and you can make it at home, too. First, make sure to rim the glass with salt (obviously). Then, in a separate mixing cup with ice, add 3/4 parts sweet and sour mix, 1/4 parts orange juice, a splash of lime juice, and a dash of Sprite. Pour the mixture into your salt rimmed glass, and garnish the top with an orange and a lime.

Zero Proof Spritz Mocktail TikTok/@MakeMyMocktails Keep your summer spritz-y with this zero proof (aka alcohol-free) spritz mocktail recipe from TikTok user @MakeMyMocktails. First, fill your glass with “a bunch of ice.” Then, add a Ghia beverage, or another nonalcoholic aperitif, pour in some Tost White Sparkling Tea, and garnish with an orange slice to top it off.

Kombucha Mocktail TikTok/@NutritiouslyEasy TikTok user @NutritiouslyEasy proves that mocktails don’t have to be complicated to taste good. In fact, you can make a mocktail with just three ingredients, and no one would be the wiser. Don’t believe me? Try it for yourself. Add a large handful of ice to a glass, then top it off with fresh basil. Fill up the glass halfway with strawberry kombucha, and fill the rest of the glass with lime sparkling water. Mix the ingredients together, and you’ve got yourself a mocktail.

Fruity Fanta Mocktail TikTok/@MealsWithAbi If it’s been a minute since you’ve had Fanta, this recipe from TikTok user @MealsWithAbi will take you back. Add ice to a glass, then add some cucumber, orange, and lemon slices afterwards. Fill the glass with 1/3 fruit juice, 1/3 Fanta, and 1/3 Sprite before adding a dash of flavored syrup. Add a splash of lime juice and fresh pineapple juice for even more fruity flavor, garnish with a pineapple slice, and enjoy your fancy Fanta sip.

Sex On The Beach Mocktail TikTok/@Mkbarlndn Have you ever had sex on the beach...as a mocktail? Let the TikTok user and mixologist @Mkbarldn show you how it’s done. Add ice, 5.5 ounces of orange juice, and 2 ounces of homemade peach pureé into a shaker. Then, add even more ice to a glass and pour the mocktail mixture on top. Add 3 and 1/3 ounces of cranberry juice, then garnish with a lemon slice.

Honeycrisp Apple Basil Gimlet Mocktail TikTok/@MakeMyMocktails Here comes another must-try recipe from @MakeMyMocktails for a Virgin Honeycrispy Apple Basil Gimlet. Muddle pieces of basil in a shaker, then add 2 ounces of Ritual Zero Proof gin, 2 ounces of Vybes Honeycrisp Basil, and 1/2 of a squeezed lime. Once you’ve done that, add your ice and shake. Pour the drink into a glass and serve with basil on top.

Blood Orange Mocktail Spritz TikTok/@BevsByBeverly You can never have too many spritzes in the summer, especially when they’re alcohol-free. Spritz up your nonalcoholic beverages with this Blood Orange Mocktail Spritz recipe from TikTok creator @BevsByBeverly: Add 1/2 ounce of maple syrup to an ice-filled glass, then juice two blood oranges and pour in the liquid. Finish with some sparkling water, a blood orange slice, and a rosemary garnish.

Shirley Temple LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images Still looking for the perfect alternative to the Dirty Shirley? You can always treat yourself to a glass of the OG sip that started it all, the Shirley Temple. It’s basically the perfect mocktail, and this recipe from Fresca sent to Elite Daily via email is so easy to follow: Pour 6 ounces of Original Citrus Fresca into a tall glass with ice. Add 1 ounce of Grenadine on top, stir gently, and garnish with an orange, lemon, or lime wedge.

Just because the Dirty Shirley has been deemed the drink of the summer doesn’t mean you can’t swap the sip for a mocktail every now and again.