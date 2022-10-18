Everyone knows PSL season is the best time of year at Starbucks, but the coffee giant is about to give Starbucks Rewards members another reason to celebrate fall. That’s right — Starbucks’ Star Days is back for 2022, but it’s a little different than you might remember. This time around, the weeklong popular promo is offering 1,000 free Bonus Stars a day, the chance to win your favorite fall freebies with arcade games, and so much more. Here’s what you need to know about how to enter, so you can rack up those Stars all week long.

Starbucks’ Star Days returned on Oct. 17, and with a week’s worth of goodies on the line, you’re not gonna want to miss out. Now, this year’s Star Days promo is different than what the chain did in the past. Instead of different deals each day for varying amounts of Bonus Stars, there are two different ways to win every day during the promotion that runs through Oct. 23. Starbucks’ 2022 version of Star Days is a weeklong promo that treats 1,000 lucky Starbucks Rewards members to 1,000 Stars each day for making a qualifying purchase at Starbucks. Yup, that means there are 1 million free Stars up for grabs every day, y’all.

But the prizes don’t stop there — you can keep the freebies coming when you try your luck with one of Starbucks’ Star Days Arcade games. The 2 million prizes include chances to win your favorite fall drinks, foods, and more. It’s basically the most rewarding week of the year.

Whether you’re new to Starbucks Star Days or you’ve been dreaming of the day the Star-filled giveaway would make its triumphant return, here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about the weeklong Star Days celebration.

Starbucks’ Million Stars Giveaway

With the Million Stars Giveaway, Starbucks will treat 1,000 lucky Rewards members to 1,000 free Stars for a week. That means 1 million free Stars will be given out each day, and here’s you can enter for you chance to win.

How To Enter Starbucks’ Million Stars Giveaway:

The first thing you’ll need to do to participate in the promo is join Starbucks’ free Rewards program, which you can do here. Once you’ve done that, make sure to write down your login info, because you’ll need to sign into your Starbucks Rewards account on the official Star Days webpage every day of the promo (which runs from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23) to register for the sweepstakes. You’ll only be able to enter through the website, but you can access the Star Days login via the Starbucks app.

Make A Purchase For Entry:

There will be two ways you can enter for your chance to win your share of Stars. The first way involves making a qualifying purchase at a participating Starbucks location to earn one free sweepstake entry. Qualifying purchases exclude alcoholic beverages, Starbucks gift cards, gift card reloads. You can place your order by clicking the “Order Now” button on the webpage, and after your order goes through, you’ll be given one entry on your account.

How To Enter Starbucks’ Million Stars Giveaway Without Making A Purchase:

If you want to skip the line and go straight for the freebies, you can earn your entry by logging into your account on the promo website and scrolling to the bottom of the page. From there, you’ll need to click the link attached to the section that reads, “To enter Million Stars Giveaway without making a purchase, click here.” Once you fill it out, your entry will be shown on the landing page.

You can earn up to two entries a day, so if you want to maximize your chances of winning, you can either use both methods once, or one method twice. BTW, the sweepstakes refreshes every day, so you’ll need to enter between 4 a.m. PT and 11:59 p.m. PT each day through Oct. 23. You must be 18 years or older to enter.

The winners will be selected on or around Oct. 24, so make sure to keep a close eye on your Star count. In case you forgot what the Stars can get you, here’s a quick reminder:

25 Stars: Customize your drink with espresso shots.

50 Stars: Score a brewed hot coffee, a bakery item, or a hot tea.

150 Stars: Score a handcrafted drink, hot breakfast, or parfait.

200 Stars: Score a protein box or sandwich.

400 Stars: Snag a merchandise item or at-home coffee.

Starbucks’ Star Days Arcade

If you like instant prizes, then you’ll also want to check out the Star Days Arcade. It lets you play for a chance to win from the pool of over 2 million prizes, like free drinks and free food.

How To Play Star Days Arcade Games

To play, you’ll need to sign into your Starbucks Rewards account on the Star Days webpage, and click the “Play Now” button underneath the Star Days Arcade section. You can also access the games via the Starbucks app by tapping the “Play Now” button on the Star Days Arcade pop-up on the homepage.

From there, you can choose which game you’d like to play — Star Catch, Star Blast or Star Rush — and play for free. Winners will be notified after the game is over, so you might want to wait until you get your score to leave the page. The best part is, the prizes are given out at random, which means you can still come out on top even if you don’t crush the game.

How To Enter For Star Days Prizes Without Playing Arcade Games

Look underneath the Instructions on the Star Days Arcade selection page for the entry page. Once you click the link, you’ll be prompted to enter your email twice before submitting your entry. You’ll be notified right away if you have a prize waiting for you in your email, so give the page a few seconds before you refresh.

As far as prizes go, you can expect to score goodies like offers for a free fall drink or a free bakery item (which expire on Jan. 17, 2023), 5 Stars, 10 Stars, 25 Stars, 50 Stars, 100 Stars, or 150 Stars. You’ll be able to play twice a day, so even if it doesn’t work out the first time, the freebies could be one game away.

You can play the star-tastic Arcade Games from each day from Oct. 17 to Oct 23 between 4 a.m. PT and 11:59 p.m. PT, and you must be 18 years or older to enter.

With so many ways to enter, there’s pretty much no reason not to enter Starbucks’ Star Days giveaways. Good luck, and may the Stars be with you.