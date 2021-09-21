Your Starbucks Run On Sept. 22 Will Score You A FREE Drink To Kick Off Fall

The official first day of fall is on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Starbucks is celebrating with a sweet offer on your favorite seasonal sips. During Starbucks’ Sept. 22 free coffee BOGO deal, you can get your hands on a complimentary pick-me-up of your choice with the purchase of your first fall sip. Of course, your options include all the coffee chain’s limited-time fall sips, including the new Apple Crisp Macchiato and the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Though you’ve probably already been switching up your usual coffee with a festive sip ever since Starbucks’ autumn menu arrived on Aug. 24, it’s now time to kick off the actual first day of fall. Starbucks Rewards members can celebrate cozy season with a BOGO deal that kicks off when you place a mobile order in the Starbucks app on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

To get a free drink coupon you can redeem during the weekend, per an email from Starbucks to Elite Daily, all you have to do is order any grande or larger handcrafted beverage via mobile order. (Hot brewed coffee or tea, Starbucks Reserve beverages, alcohol, or ready-to-drink beverages don’t count toward the deal.) The free part comes in on Sept. 25, when you’ll receive a complimentary drink coupon worth up to $10 in your Starbucks Rewards account. You can then redeem the free drink (alcoholic and read-to-drink beverages excluded) on Saturday, Sept. 25 or Sunday, Sept. 26.

If you’re not a Rewards member yet, simply join by heading to the Rewards website or your Starbucks app so that you can start off cozy season with a free sip.

Starbucks’ latest BOGO deal is the perfect time to try out the chain’s fall-inspired beverages, such as the new Apple Crisp Macchiato, which is available hot or iced. The apple harvest-inspired pick-me-up is made with Apple Brown Sugar Syrup that’ll remind you of apple pie filling. It also includes a combo of espresso and steamed milk, and is topped with caramelized-spiced apple drizzle. If you’re looking to start off fall with a returning favorite, you can opt for the iconic Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and PSL.

When you kick off the first day of fall by bagging a coupon for a free pick-me-up, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules — and don’t forget to go mobile for your Starbucks run on Sept. 22 to score a free drink for the weekend.