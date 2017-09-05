Though there are still hints of summer in the air, Pumpkin Spice Latte season is about to arrive soon. The famous drink hits Starbucks stores on Tuesday, Aug. 24, and it’s the earliest official release of the fall sip to date. It’s been a while since the seasonal sip was a part of your morning routine, so you probably want a refresher on what the PSL will set you back. As you prepare to switch up your order to bring the fall feels to your day, you might be wondering how much Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte costs.

With Starbucks’ fall menu of sips and bites is making its return on Aug. 24, PSL lovers can prepare to officially kick off cozy season. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is a mix of espresso, steamed milk, and Starbucks’ pumpkin-flavored syrup that’s all topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. It’s one of the best ways to lean into autumn, but the price of a PSL can vary by year, so it’s good to know how much it’ll cost you before you swing by the coffee chain.

For the fall 2021 season, you can expect a Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte to cost you anywhere between $5.25 and $5.45, according to Starbucks. The price depends on whether or not you opt for any customizations, such as swapping out the milk for a non-dairy milk option, as well as which Starbucks location you frequent. For reference, a Grande Caffè Latte costs $4.25 and a Grande Starbucks Blonde Vanilla Latte costs $4.75. You’ll be able to see the exact cost of the drink when you add the PSL to your order online on the Starbucks website or using Starbucks mobile app.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're looking for other ways to score some pumpkin goodness, Starbucks is also bringing back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew alongside the PSL on Aug. 24. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will cost you anywhere from $4.75 to $4.95 for a grande, which is a little cheaper than the PSL. For some free pumpkin fun, you can play along with Starbucks’ Pumpkin Love O’ Meter, which is an online quiz that’ll reveal just how much the orange gourd has your heart this time of year.

When heading to Starbucks to get your first taste of fall, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.