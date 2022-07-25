Sonic’s Shark Week Slush Is A Must-Have Sip For Your Great White Viewing

Once Fourth of July passes, it seems like summer is basically over, but the end of July is the home to one of the greatest events of the year: Shark Week. To keep your back-to-school scaries at bay, you can tune into Discovery’s annual ocean-inspired programming, which officially returned on July 24. Plus, you can once again pair your passion for Jaws with Sonic’s Shark Week Slush for 2022. With real strawberries and gummy candies, the blue concoction will transport you to a tropical ocean with each sip (from the comfort of your own home, of course).

Shark Week 2022, which kicked off on Sunday, July 24 and runs through Friday, July 30 on Discovery and Discovery+, is already making plenty of waves with fans across the country. After all, it’s basically become an annual tradition for shark lovers to heat up the summer with intense programming on baby sharks, Great Whites, and more. Thankfully, you can cool off during the week-long celebration with Sonic’s Shark Week Slush, which is back for its second year. Just like in 2021, the icy innovation features a coconut-flavored Slush that’s finished off with real strawberries and shark gummy candies that look like they’re swimming in the “sea” of liquid. The result is a totally blue concoction that’ll satisfy your sweet tooth (and look so good on your feed).

If you’re ready to take your love of Great Whites to the next level, you can buy a medium Shark Week Slush for $2.99 at participating Sonic locations. The Slush is available through July 31, while supplies last, which means you’ll have an extra day to sip on the ocean-inspired treat after Disney’s Shark Week event officially ends on Friday.

BTW, you’ll also be giving back when you pick up your favorite Shark Week Slush, since Sonic’s Limeades for Learning program helps fund local public schools across the country with a portion of proceeds from every cup sold at participating locations. (Yep, even though it’s not a limeade per se, it still goes to the good cause!) With Sonic’s Shark Week Slush charitable cause and seriously festive blend, it’s time to raise a fin, er, a glass, to the most suspenseful ocean viewing event of the year.