Sonic Is Selling A Shark Week Slush You Have To See To Believe

Shark Week is here, and Sonic is coming in clutch with a new drink that’s perfect for the occasion. The weeklong event officially began on Sunday, July 11, and Sonic’s Slush for Shark Week 2021 will have you ready for the creepy-cool action. Not only does it have the perfect blue hue, but it’s also topped with literal shark gummies to make this sip a treat for your eyes and your tastebuds.

ICYDK, Shark Week is airing on Discovery Channel and streaming on discovery+ through Sunday, July 18. Technically, the Shark Week Slush has been available since June 28, but if you’ve been waiting for actual Shark Week to take a sip, I totally get it. Here’s what you need to know about the Instagram-worthy menu item that’s only around for a limited time. The base features vibrantly colored Blue Coconut Slush with a layer of real strawberries on top for a fruity blend. It’s all finished off with two shark-shaped gummies that look like they’re swimming on top of the “sea” of liquid for the ultimate Shark Week concoction.

You can pick up the Shark Week Slush at participating Sonic locations nationwide, or you can easily order the menu item on Sonic’s website. When ordering, you have the option to customize your sip by removing the shark-shaped gummies and/or adding Nerds candy. It’ll cost you around $2.99 for a medium Shark Week Slush, depending on where you purchase it. Sonic is selling the drink through Aug. 1 while supplies last, which means you can even enjoy it once Shark Week ends.

Sonic

If you just need more Shark Week at Sonic, the chain also released a special Shark Week-themed Family Fun Pack that features games and activities, including a “Shark Scramble,” which is a word scramble featuring names of different types of sharks, as well as a coloring sheet of a shark. For a shark-themed game night you can totally crush, you can download all the activity sheets here.

When heading to Sonic to pick up your Slush and get a taste of Shark Week, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.