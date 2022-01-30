Get ready for the comeback of two iconic sweets at Sonic in 2022. Sonic’s Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Double Stuf Oreo Blast are making a return beginning Jan. 31, which means Oreo fans across the country can once again look forward to chowin’ down on the cookie mash-ups. Since the menu items will only be around for a limited time, you’ll want to enjoy the treats before they disappear.

Sonic is making sure 2022 gets off to an extra-sweet start with the comeback of the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Blast. The menu items, which originally dropped in 2018, take the Oreos you know and love to the next level with some decadent combos. In case you need a refresher, the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone features a chocolate Oreo cookie waffle cone that’s layered with Oreo crème. The decadent waffle cone is then filled with Sonic’s Real Ice Cream and finished off with even more Oreo crème and Oreo cookie bits. For those who would rather enjoy their treat with a spoon, the Double Stuf Oreo Blast includes a blend of Sonic’s Real Ice Cream, Oreo crème, and Oreo cookie bits — and it’s also topped with pieces of Oreo cookies.

To get a taste of the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Blast during their epic 2022 return, you can order the treats at participating Sonic locations beginning Jan. 31 through March 27. You can use Sonic’s store locator to find a location near you serving up the treats. If prefer to skip the lines and use contactless payment, you can order online or through the Sonic app (mobile ordering is only available at select Sonic locations). BTW, both the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Blast are only available while supplies last.

Courtesy of Sonic

