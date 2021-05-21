Snapchat is upgrading its Snap Map game, making it possible for you to find nearby restaurants and upcoming concerts, all without leaving the app. Whether you use Snap Map on the reg or not, Snapchat’s new Map Layers are game-changing tools that’ll help you make plans ASAP. Thanks to Snapchat and its partners, you can find your next concert or read a food review straight from your Snap Map, and here’s how.

At Snapchat’s 3rd annual Snap Partner Summit on Thursday, May 20, the brand unveiled some cool features that’ll be heading to the app soon. Among the list of new additions to Snapchat was a major update to SnapMap — Map Layers. The innovation is introducing two Layers to the app soon — the Ticketmaster layer and the Infatuation layer. If Ticketmaster sounds familiar, it’s because you've probably used Ticketmaster to buy concert tickets before. As for the food review app or site The Infatuation, you may have used it to decide where to grab a bite. Once the two SnapMap Layers roll out to the app over the coming months, you'll be able to search for nearby restaurants and reviews, as well as find tickets for upcoming concerts in your area straight from the app.

If you’re wondering how the Layers work, they’re super convenient.

First, you’ll be able to find nearby restaurants through The Infatuation Map Layer on your SnapMap. To get there, look for the Layers menu at the top-right corner of the screen, underneath the settings icon. Find the blue icon that looks like a megaphone made of ham that says The Infatuation beside it. Tap on the icon, and you’ll see Infatuation-approved restaurants nearby. You can tap on each location to read The Infatuation’s reviews, book a reservation, or order delivery.

The Infatuation Layer highlights restaurants across major U.S. cities and destinations in Europe, Canada, Mexico, and more. If you don’t see it in your area, it’s likely because you aren’t in one of the supported cities, which include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, Washinton D.C., and more.

Courtesy of Snapchat

To explore events near you, from the SnapMap, tap the Ticketmaster icon from the Layers menu. Then, you’ll see little concert icons appear on your map (a stage with red curtains and a music note). When you tap on a specific concert, it'll take you to the Ticketmaster Mini page, where you’ll see the details like the date, time, venue, ticket prices, and if any of your Snapchat friends are interested in going. The Mini will also let you swipe left and right on upcoming events, like dating apps. If you find a concert you want to attend, you can buy a ticket by tapping the ticket prices button, which will take you to Ticketmaster’s website.

You’ll need to wait a little longer until Snapchat’s Map Layers roll out to the app, but when they do, it’ll be even easier to connect with your Snapchat friends nearby or explore restaurants and upcoming events on your own.

It’s unclear what other Map Layers Snapchat may introduce in the future, but if they’re as helpful as the restaurant and concert layers, there’s even more to look forward to. Before eating out at a restaurant or attending a concert, check the CDC’s most updated guidance on social activities, masking, and social distancing.