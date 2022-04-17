Snapchatting Your Best Coachella Outfit Could Win You $2,500

Coachella may be a music festival, but it’s about so much more than the concerts for fashion lovers. The annual event is one of the most eye-catching times of the year for showing off unique styles, with so many festival goers rockin’ colorful looks to see their favorite artists in the desert. If you think you’ve got the outfit of the year, you’ll want to check out Snapchat’s Coachella 2022 Outfit Spotlight Challenge, because the app is giving away $5,000 total during the contest. And the best part is, all you’ll have to do to enter is show off your best Coachella look in a Snap.

Snapchat’s Coachella 2022 Outfit Spotlight Challenge, which runs through April 27, is all about rewarding three lucky fans for their festival looks — and there’s $5,000 in total up for grabs. According to an email from the brand to Elite Daily, all you’ll need to do to enter is to have a Snapchat account, which you can make by downloading the app on the App Store or Google Play. Then, head to Spotlight in the app by tapping the “play” symbol, which is located on the right of the camera. Once you’re in Spotlight, select the trending up symbol which is in the top right corner. Finally, tap the Spotlight Challenge to create a video Snap that showcases your best Coachella look.

Three winners will be chosen in total from the entrants. The first, second, and third place winners will snag $2,500, $1,500, and $1,000 prizes, respectively.

Shutterstock

If you haven’t tried a Snapchat Spotlight Challenges yet, each challenge is curated by Snap’s Spotlight editorial team. The team highlights trends that are “positive, inclusive, creative, and engaging,” per the email from the brand, so it’s a good idea to show off your personality and unique voice when creating your video Snap for your best shot of winning the Coachella Outfit Spotlight Challenge.

Since Snapchat’s Coachella Outfit Spotlight Challenge officially runs through April 27, you’ll want to hit the record button ASAP for a chance to snag some sweet cash for serving looks this festival season.