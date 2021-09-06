Shake Shack's New Birthday Cake Shakes Make Every Day A Celebration

One of the best things in life is the sweet stuff, and these two New York food brands know it: Shake Shack is teaming up with Milk Bar to unveil two new shakes this fall, and it’s honestly a collab made in heaven. Instead of succumbing to the seasonal hype of pumpkin spice, the dessert duo decided to get creative. The new Shake Shack x Milk Bar shake flavors include birthday cake and cornflake crunch, so get ready for these celebration-worthy sweets. With this epic collab, you can have your cake, shake, and cornflakes — and eat ‘em too.

In true Shake Shack fashion, both of the new limited-edition shakes are hand-spun and made-to-order. If you’ve got a penchant for flamboyance, the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake will undoubtedly be the star of the season for you. It’s made with fudge-y chocolate cake frozen custard, filled with shortbread-like Milk Bar B’Day Crumbs and Milk Bar B’Day frosting, and topped with a generous swirl of whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

But let’s not forget about the Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake, perfect for taking your taste buds back to childhood memories of crowding around a campfire making s’mores. It’s made with malted vanilla frozen custard (so it’s extra thick and creamy), filled with Milk Bar Cornflake Crunch, drizzled with a lava-like pool of fudge-y goodness, and topped with a fluffy swath of mini marshmallows — a true game-changer.

The cake-y new milkshake creations will only be available through Nov. 1, though, so be sure to try them out while you can throughout September and October.

Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, Shake Shake is also on a mission to bring joy to children experiencing homelessness “through the magic of birthday parties.” According to their site, they’ll be “donating delicious treats to The Birthday Party Project,” a non-profit dedicated to making children from underprivileged communities feel special on their birthdays.

Milk Bar founder and CEO Christina Tosi, an author, MasterChef judge, and lover of all things sweet, was understandably excited about the collaboration. “Any excuse to crush milkshakes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the name of menu development, I happily race towards,” she told Forbes in an Aug. 31 interview. “To make milkshake dreams come true with our BFFs at Shake Shack?! Those are life goals,” she added. Well Christina, thank you for your hard work crushing milkshakes for the sake of humanity, because you’re certainly helping all of our milkshake dreams come true.