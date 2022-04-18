Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups Are Back For A PB-Filled Treat

National Lover’s Day is coming on April 23, and Reese’s is taking the opportunity to bring peanut butter stans exactly what they want. If you’re “meh” about the chocolate in a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, then you’ll be thrilled about the limited-time return of Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. To get in on double the amount of peanut butter in (and on) your cups this spring, here’s where to buy Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.

ICYMI, the peanut butter-centric candies debuted for a limited time in March 2021, and more than a year later — they’re back. In case you need a refresher, both treats, Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, are all about taking the peanut butter you know and love in OG Reese’s to the next level. In fact, Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups includes peanut butter both on the inside and the outside (instead of the usual milk chocolate coating) so that you’ll have double the amount of nutty goodness as your classic cup.

Not into a total PB experience and need some chocolate? Then ditch the ultimate cups for Reese’s Peanut Butter Lover Cups. The candies feature an additional coat of peanut butter creme as an OG Reese’s but also comes with milk chocolate on the bottom.

You can buy Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups at nationwide retailers for a limited time, and they’re already selling online and in-store at stores like Walmart. To find more retailers selling the product near you, you can use the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Peanut Cup and Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Cups store locator.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

To kick off the comeback of the candies, Reese’s has a Loves You Back Promotion that could snag you free Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for life. To try your luck at the giveaway, you’ll need to purchase either Reese’s or Reese’s Lovers Peanut Butter Cups with a special “Reese’s Loves You Back” packaging that includes a unique code. You can use the code to get one Game Play on the Reese’s Loves You Back Promo website — once you’ve entered your code, you’ll be notified immediately whether or not you’ve won an Instant Prize.

The brand is giving away a total of 10,010 Instant Win Prizes, with the grand prize being $5,000 worth of Visa Rewards cards. For the full list of prizes and more details on how to enter the promo, you’ll want to check out the official website.

When you head out to get your hands on Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups (or a fully stocked pantry pack) for double the nutty goodness this spring, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.