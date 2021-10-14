You Can Order New Megan Thee Stallion Hot Sauce On Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich

There’s one saucy team-up heading to Popeyes, and it’s the perfect condiment for hot girl fall. Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion are bringing you a brand new sauce that’s full of sweet spice, and it’ll upgrade your chicken sandwich order. Here’s everything to know about Popeyes’ new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce and merch before the official drop.

Popeyes unveiled its collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on Oct. 14, and it’s all about the new Hottie Sauce and fire merch collection. Starting on Oct. 19, you can try Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce at Popeyes locations nationwide on your chicken sandwich or as a dipping sauce for your nuggets. Hot girl tip: This marks the first time Popeyes is offering a new way to order the chicken sandwich, so get ready to spice it all the way up. Featuring a sweet and bold mix of flavors inspired by Megan Thee Stallion herself, the new Hottie Sauce features honey, Aleppo pepper, and cider vinegar for a balanced taste with a hint of spice.

Hot girl tip No. 2: Popeyes Rewards members can score 100 bonus points for a limited time when you order an eligible Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce menu item on the app or online starting on Oct. 19.

Courtesy of Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion

Once you’ve kicked up your go-to order a notch, check out Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch collection, which drops at noon ET on Oct. 19 on TheeHottieSauce.com. The first of three exclusive collections, “Thee Heat” merch features fiery items like orange long sleeve shirts emblazoned with the word “saucy,” tumblers with an illustrated hand pouring the Hottie Sauce, an orange bikini with fire emojis, and a T-shirt with a burning Popeyes’ receipt on it.

Popeyes Rewards program members can score early access to the limited-edition collection on Oct. 19 if they sign up before Oct. 18. Two more Megan Thee Stallion merch collections throughout November, and you can sign up for notifications on the drops on the official merch website.

Courtesy of Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion

If new merch and dipping sauce weren’t enough, Megan Thee Stallion has made her love for Popeyes as official as it gets by becoming a Popeyes Franchise Owner. As a part of the collaboration, Popeyes and Megan are also donating to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, a charity that strives to promote compassion, empathy, and selflessness in the Houston community.

When heading to Popeyes to get a taste of the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.