Rack Up Points For Free Chicken Sandwiches With Popeyes’ New Rewards Program

There’s yet another reason to love that chicken from Popeyes. The fast food chain finally has a rewards program, and it’ll help you earn points on all your go-to bites. If you’re ready to get rewarded for all your faves (and score a free chicken sandwich), here’s everything you need to know about Popeyes Rewards, including how to sign up, earn and redeem points, and find deals.

You already know Popeyes has a lock on fire summer releases — remember the famous chicken sandwich that broke the internet (and drive-thru lines everywhere) in August 2019? Well, the chain is getting a jump on summer fun this year. Popeyes announced its first-ever loyalty program, Popeyes Rewards, on Thursday, June 17, and it includes perks like $1 happy hours and online deals. Rewards members can also score exclusive deals, experiences, swag, and of course, loyalty points that you can redeem for free food. Popeyes Rewards works very similarly to other loyalty programs, but you’ll want to know exactly how to use it so you don’t miss out.

How To Sign Up:

To sign up for Popeyes Rewards, you’ll need to download the Popeyes App or register online at popeyes.com and fill out the form with your name and email. Once you’re in, you’re ready to start earning points. You’ll even score a free reward for a free regular side, apple pie, or small drink when you sign up.

Earn & Redeem Points:

Popeyes Rewards members earn 10 points for every dollar spent when ordering online or through the app. Once you tally up 150 points, you can redeem them for free reward items, which vary by points. For example, you can get two free biscuits for 150 points, while a 5-piece order of chicken tenders requires 850 points. Meanwhile, the fan-fave Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is a 550-point item. For a full breakdown of how many points you’ll need to grab each menu item, you can check the app or online under the “Rewards” tab.

To redeem your points, you’ll head to that “Rewards” tab and select the item you want to use your points on. Just tap on the menu item you want, and then hit the “Redeem” button to add it to your online order.

Rewards members can also earn 50 to 100 bonus points on select combos and family meals, respectively, and score rewards points when they complete personalized challenges.

Happy Hour Sides:

Popeyes Rewards members get $1 regular-size sides when they order during Popeyes' happy hour on a Tuesday or Thursday from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. local time.

Find Deals:

You can get deals on online or delivery orders in the “Offers” tab of the Popeyes App. Some of the current offers for new members include a $25 delivery special for four people, which includes two Chicken Sandwiches, an order of 4-piece Tenders, a 2-piece Bone-in Chicken, a large side, and a 4-count Biscuit order.

In celebration of the program’s launch, you can order an exclusive Popeyes Rewards “Welcome To The Popeyes Fam” meal on the Popeyes app or on the Popeyes website through Thursday, July 1. The meal, which features an 8-piece Popeyes signature bone-in chicken, a large side, and a 4-count Biscuit order, will score you 500 bonus points. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up and see all the reasons to love that chicken.