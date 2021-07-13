Popeyes Is Launching Chicken Nuggets That Have Major Chicken Sandwich Vibes

Popeyes is putting a twist on its iconic chicken sandwich with the launch of brand new nuggets, and they’re about to be a game-changer. Popeyes’ new Chicken Nuggets are described by the brand as “poppable” versions of the very popular chicken sandwich (sans bun and toppings, of course), so if you’re a fan of the sandwich, you’ll definitely want to check out the bite-sized version. The summer of 2019 was all about Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich, and it looks like 2021 is going to be all about the nuggs. Here’s everything you need to know about the crispy little bites.

Popeyes unveiled its new Chicken Nuggets on Tuesday, July 13, and it’s a tasty update to the nuggets from your childhood. You may recall that Popeyes previously offered chicken nuggets for a limited time in 2012 and in the 1980s before that, but this release is a brand new recipe — and it’s set to be released nationwide on July 27.

Once chicken nugget ~szn~ arrives at Popeyes, the Chicken Nuggets will be made in restaurant daily, and it’ll all be done using the same flour and batter process as the chain’s fried chicken, so you know it won’t disappoint. The nugget process starts with white meat chicken breast that’s seasoned, hand-battered, and breaded in buttermilk before being fried. The final result is a batch of bite-sized nuggets that have a super crispy exterior and juicy interior. TBH, it sounds like if you’ve ever enjoyed a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, the chain’s new Chicken Nuggets will be right up your alley.

Of course, you can enjoy your Chicken Nuggets with Popeyes’ variety of tasty sauces: Bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Mardi Gras Mustard, and Sweet Heat.

Courtesy of Popeyes

When they launch on July 27, the new Chicken Nuggets will be sold in-store, on the Popeyes website, or through the Popeyes app. You’ll have the option to decide how many bites you’d like to order, with options ranging from 4 pieces to 36 pieces. If you’re looking to share the bites, there will even a 48-piece order that’s available on the Popeyes website and Popeyes app. To give you an idea of pricing, it’ll cost you $3.99 for an 8-piece order, depending on the location.

When heading to Popeyes to try out the new Chicken Nuggets and enjoy a spin on your usual sandwich, remember to keep in mind the CDC's most updated guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.