Popeyes Is Selling New Frozen Lemonades To Cool You Off This Summer

Lemonade is pretty much the perfect summer sip. It’s fruity, refreshing, and tangy — and soon, you’ll be able to grab the classic beverage at the same place you get your chicken sandwiches. Oh, and you’ll have options because Popeyes’ new lemonade is frozen and chilled. So, you can sip on a sweet slush-like blend of lemonade, or you can get it chilled with ice to complement your go-to Popeyes order.

Not only did Popeyes unveil two different ways to order the brand’s new Premium Lemonade, but there are also two summery flavors to choose from: Premium Classic Lemonade and Premium Strawberry Lemonade. They launched on Thursday, June 24, and all the lemonade sips are made with a Minute Maid base and contain real fruit and sugar. Basically, they’re perfect for summer sipping. Elite Daily reached out to Popeyes for pricing and how long the sips will be available, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In celebration of the lemonade, Popeyes also released a new online and in-app offer dubbed the “I Don’t Know” meal. While Popeyes calls the combo the perfect offering for when your SO says they don’t know what they want to eat, the combo is also great for anyone who wants to enjoy the Premium Lemonade alongside Popeyes’ famous Chicken Sandwich.

Courtesy of Popeyes

When you order the “IDK” meal, you’ll score a Premium Lemonade flavor (and style) of your choice for free to go with a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes describes the “IDK” meal deal as the ideal combo of savory, hot, crunchy, and salty, alongside the lemonade’s sweet, sour, and refreshing fruit taste. You can get the meal at participating Popeyes locations for a limited time exclusively via the Popeyes iOS app, its app for Android, or online through the website.

If you’re a member of Popeyes�� Rewards, you’ll be able to grab the I Don’t Know Meal for $3.99 from participating locations through July 4 with a special in-app offer.

As you’re heading out to grab an order from Popeyes, keep in mind the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.