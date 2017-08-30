Trump Didn't Meet Hurricane Harvey Victims In Texas & People Are Pissed

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, President Donald and Melania Trump visited Texas to survey the damage from Hurricane Harvey. This is a presidential tradition of sorts, as the leaders of the country are expected to be on hand when disasters happen to assure people that relief efforts will be made and to comfort victims. But the current president hit a bit of a stumbling block with his Texas visit as it's been made clear that Trump did not meet with Hurricane Harvey victims on his trip.

That's right. After traveling all the way out to Corpus Christi, Trump reportedly failed to actually greet and speak with people who had been hurt by the storm. Instead, Trump attended a meeting with officials, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, the Washington Post reports. In addition to the meeting, Trump hosted a makeshift rally... where he bragged about the "crowd" and "turnout."

The president is being criticized for failing to actually talk about the victims of the storm, let alone meet with any of them. At least 30 people died in Harvey, according to The New York Times, and an estimated 30,000 are or will be displaced from their homes, according to the Washington Post.

Ari Fleischer, who served as Press Secretary for George W. Bush, slammed Trump for not speaking with empathy for the hurricane victims:

Ari Fleischer: "There was something missing from what President Trump said...the empathy for the people who suffer.” (via RawStory) pic.twitter.com/gb6WxyPhyh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 29, 2017

Fleischer was not alone in his criticism.

Hurricanes and natural disasters have been seen as tests for presidents -- from Bush's bungled response to Hurricane Katrina (remember "George Bush doesn't care about black people"?) to former President Barack Obama suspending campaigning in the 2012 election for Hurricane Sandy.

And Trump's public appearances and statements aren't making him look too good.

MSNBC: Trump visits no victims



CNN: Trump visits no victims



FOX: Why didn’t Obama visit any victims of the Tunguska Explosion of 1908? — Daniel Lin (@danwlin) August 30, 2017

Wait, did Trump seriously fly down to Texas and not meet with any victims? — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) August 30, 2017

At a hurricane. At a hurricane. Trump isn't there to console victims -- he's there to rally his supporters. https://t.co/7iwGkZhvcA — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) August 29, 2017

Just in case you were unsure, Trump flew to Texas and did not meet with a single hurricane victims.



Not one.



But he had a rally. — Dane Rauschenberg (@SeeDaneRun) August 30, 2017

WH official to me on Trump's crowd size comments in Texas and lack of face time with storm victims: "Unfortunate." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 30, 2017

Lotta complaints that Trump visited no #HurricaneHarvey victims but in his defense he really came to Texas trying to rescue his presidency*. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 30, 2017

Between his failure to meet with victims, his rally and comments about crowd size, and his tweets about the storm -- which seemed to be oddly congratulatory about how big it was -- Trump is not making such a presidential appearance amid the very real destruction and loss of life in Texas.

Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

STOP LIVETWEETING A NATURAL DISASTER LIKE IT'S A SEASON FINALE. https://t.co/NTX3Jgf4jq — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) August 27, 2017

I'm not sure Trump realizes #Harvey is happening in real life. It sounds like he's talking about a video game. https://t.co/D5h0qgGb7R — Margo Jones (@3DTruth) August 28, 2017

Congrats on your huge flood, Mr. President https://t.co/c2G4wQNhqB — Alexandra Svokos (@asvokos) August 27, 2017

It's not just Trump himself not looking great. Melania Trump is facing criticism for her outfit choices for the hurricane visit. While she looked great boarding Marine One in heels and walking around Texas in her "FLOTUS" baseball cap, she didn't exactly give the appearance of a first lady humbly going to comfort victims in a flood zone.

And unfortunately for the Trumps, these public appearances matter. Of course, what matters more are the actual relief efforts and the real people whose lives have been affected, but in terms of the success of his presidency, this moment matters. How he acts is a signal of who he is and what he feels for those very real people -- which could inform what they, in turn, feel for him.

A president is supposed to be a leader in times of crisis in the United States. So far, Trump's just been leading his own ego.