Face it, everyone’s having a hard time following through on plans — and apparently, an even harder time following through with COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Public health officials and politicians are doing everything they can to encourage people (particularly young people) to go out and get vaccinated, including posting vaccine thirst traps and, uh, enlisting the help of the nation’s hottest young pop stars? Olivia Rodrigo's visit to the White House has everyone making the same joke on Twitter, but honestly, all I can say is: Good 4 u, Olivia!

On July 13, President Joe Biden also posted a not-so-subtle thirst trap on Instagram as another method of trying to reach “the youths” of America. “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?” the president captioned alongside a throwback photo of him looking dashing in a red shirt. Rodrigo chimed in via the comments section: “I’m in!” She wrote. “See you tomorrow at the White House!”

White House officials quickly confirmed Rodrigo’s visit to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and his chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Per a White House press release, Rodrigo will appear in several videos during her planned July 14 White House visit to call attention to the need for young people to get vaccinated. The videos will be shared to her social media accounts, where she’ll reach her 28 million followers, as well as on official White House accounts. We love to see it!

People all over Twitter immediately came in clutch with the jokes. Honestly, I can’t blame anyone for taking full advantage of the situation. Don’t forget to put “Good 4 U” on repeat while you post (and/or schedule a vaccine appointment for you and your friends if you haven’t already).

On a more serious note, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a June 25 report that found national vaccination rates were lowest among young adults between ages 18 and 29, even with expanded treatment accessibility. Because many children and young adults returning to in-person learning settings in the fall, the Biden administration seems to be doing everything it can to get more young people vaccinated. As of May 2021, the CDC recommends “everyone 12 years and older should get a COVID-19 vaccination to help protect against COVID-19,” as it’s still very much a threat until America has achieved herd immunity.

Sure, Twitter may be making light of the situation, but at the end of the day, both Biden and Rodrigo just want to see us all “happy and healthy.”