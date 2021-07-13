Although America’s fully vaccinated population is steadily growing, the truth is, people just aren’t lining up to get inoculated like they used to — especially younger, college-age populations. Politicians and public health officials are doing everything they can to encourage young people to get vaccinated, but I didn’t think the situation was this dire: President Joe Biden really just used his throwback thirst trap to promote vaccinations, but you know what? It just might work.

According to a June 25 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Continued targeted efforts are needed to accelerate vaccination rates, especially among younger adults.” This is because, despite expanded treatment access, college-age Americans have some of the lowest inoculation rates in America. Additionally, they’re one of the least likely populations to make plans to get vaccinated.

On July 13, it seems like Biden tried to address this problem head on via a throwback thirst trap via Instagram. “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well,” the president’s caption read. “Who’s willing to help?” The official post included a vintage photo of a strapping young Joe Biden circa the 1960s, adorned with a red shirt, wind-blown hair, and a lady-killer smile.

As of July 13, roughly 159.5 million Americans have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, which only amounts to 48% of the country’s total population. While coronavirus death rates have dramatically decreased since the vaccine became more widely available, experts estimate that approximately 70% to 90% of the total U.S. population must be vaccinated for the country to achieve herd immunity — meaning the United States still has a long way to go. Until then, vulnerable populations, such as infants and immunocompromised folks, are still in danger of contracting and dying from the virus.

So, does Biden’s Instagram post mean everyone can start posting their thirst traps to encourage people to get vaccinated? I mean if it works, it works. But for the love of god, please go get vaccinated before everyone on Capitol Hill starts posting thirst traps, because we know for sure that a lot of them weren’t as photogenic as Biden was.