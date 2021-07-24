Get ready for the limes and salt because National Tequila Day is here, and there are a ton of ways to take advantage of the holiday. If you’re planning to celebrate the holiday with some margs, you’ll find $5 and $7 sips, limited-time merch, and more, so mark your calendar. From fun restaurant deals to to-go alcohol offerings, these nine National Tequila Day deals for 2021 will save you some cash.

Although you may not have known there’s a day dedicated to tequila, July 24 is National Tequila Day in the United States, according to National Today. While it’s unclear who created the national holiday, you can raise your glass and celebrate your love of margs, tequila sunrises, or whatever your go-to sip is. Whether you’re planning to go out or celebrate at home, you can take advantage of these National Tequila Day deals that are sure to quench your thirst.

1. Chili’s

Chili’s has a few deals for National Tequila Day. First up is a $6 Presidente Margarita offer, the chain’s go-to classic sip, which features a mix of Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Orange Liqueur, and E&J Brandy that’s hand-shaken 25 times and served in three flavor options —lime, mango, or strawberry.

You can also score the brand’s $5 Margarita of the Month deal, which is a Captain’s Stay-Cay ‘Rita. The sip combines Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila, plus coconut syrup, pineapple juice, a splash of Grenadine, and fresh sour.

If you’re near a participating restaurant that serves to-go alcohol, the chain is selling the Presidente, $5 marg, and a $30 To-Go Galloon of Mar-Go-Ritas (a classic lime marg), so you can take them home to celebrate.

2. Applebee’s

Applebee’s is selling $7 Mana Margaritas during National Tequila Day weekend, a fun partnership with Dwayne Johnson’s tequila brand. You can grab the Blue Aloha Margarita or the Strawberry Coconut Margarita, both of which feature Johnson’s Teremana ultra-premium small-batch tequila. The Blue Aloha combines tequila with blue curacao, pineapple juice, and lime, while the strawberry iteration is a blend of tequila, Malibu Coconut, strawberry, and lime.

For a bonus, when you spend $25, you’ll score a free movie ticket for Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

3. On The Border

On Saturday, July 24 only, On The Border is offering a dine-in $5 House Margarita deal for the chain’s classic 16-ounce margs served frozen or on the rocks. You can also get an El Toro Gold Tequila Meltdown for 99-cents to upgrade any drink.

4. Chuy’s

Chuy’s is celebrating National Tequila Day with its Super Grande 'Rita, a 22-ounce fresh-squeezed margarita in a color-changing souvenir cup. The brand is also offering $1 Tequila Floaters for your sips and $5 Top-Shelf Tequila Shots.

5. Abuelo’s

If you’re an Abuelo’s rewards member, when you dine in or place an online order through July 25, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a free entrée, free queso, 25 points, or $100 off of your next visit. Those who aren’t rewards members can still sign up for Mi Abuelo’s Rewards as a new customer or an Eclub member for free before ordering through July 25 for a chance to win one of the prizes.

6. El Torito

Score some free delivery from El Torito when you spend $20 or more on your order. The restaurant chain is also selling to-go pitchers of margaritas for $25, $2 bottles of beer, and more delivery happy hour deals.

7. BevMo!

For those on the West Coast, BevMo! is holding a buy two and save sale that’s ongoing through National Tequila Day. So if you’re planning to make some cocktails at home, you can score deals on tequila brands like Jose Cuervo, Don Ramon, Tres Agaves, Milagro, and more. There are several categories with different savings, so you can browse through them to find a deal you want. Plus, if you have a ClubBev Card, you’ll score some added savings off of the prices.

8. Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo is giving you some options for your at-home sips. The brand is giving away 25-packs of its agave-based straws, which first launched in 2019. The straws biodegrade 200 times quicker than regular plastic straws, so you can sip and toss without worry. To get a free pack, go to Jose Cuervo’s agave straw website and enter your name and address through Sept. 29.

9. Patrón

Patrón is selling special limited-edition merch for National Tequila Day designed in partnership with John Geiger. Although there aren’t discounts, you can celebrate the holiday with a special custom tin designed by Geiger and a 750-milliliter bottle of Patrón Silver for $65 from johngeiger.com.

Before grabbing some margs on National Tequila Day, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.