Applebee's New Margarita Is Made With Dwayne Johnson’s Very Own Tequila

It’s time to celebrate summer with boozy new drinks made with a famous tequila. OK, the tequila itself isn’t “famous,” but Applebee’s new Mana Margaritas feature Dwayne Johnson’s tequila — and that’s a name drop that’ll impress at any happy hour. Applebee’s dropped the new sips made with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana tequila on July 19, and there are two colorful options to choose from that highlights fruity flavors like strawberry and pineapple.

With Applebee’s limited-edition Mana Margaritas, you won’t have to travel far from home to embrace the beach vibes of a tropical getaway. The two new premium hand-crafted cocktails both include Johnson’s Teremana tequila, which launched in March 2020 is all about human connection and appreciating the land. In fact, Teremana actually means “spirit of the earth” taking “tere” from the Latin word for earth, terra, and “mana,” which is a Polynesian word that means spirit, according to the brand’s website. So when you ask your Applebee’s server to “bring the mana,” you’ll get some boozy elixirs with some serious spirit.

The first Mana Margaritas drink is the Blue Aloha Margarita, which pays tribute to Hawaiian flavors. It features a balanced mix of sweet and sour flavors from a blend of Teremana Blanco Tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice, and lime. If you’re in the mood for a fruity combo, you’ll want to check out the Strawberry Coconut Margarita. It’s a mix of Teremana Blanco Tequila, Malibu Coconut, strawberry, and lime. To top it off, you’ll get your beverage served in Applebee’s Mucho glass, since both Mana Margaritas are part of the chain’s Mucho cocktail collection.

You can try a Mana Margarita for $7 at a participating Applebee’s location. To find a location near you, simply use Applebee’s store locator. If you’d like to order your sip to-go or for delivery (which is only available in places where it’s legal for alcohol to be ordered to-go), you can do so on the Applebee’s website or on the Applebee’s app, which you can download on the Apple Store or Google Play. Since Applebee’s Mana Margaritas are only available for a limited time while supplies last, it’s a good idea to get a taste of the tropical flavors before they disappear.

