Chili's Tropical Marg Of The Month For July Is Like An Island Vacay In A Glass

Get ready to transport yourself to a tropical vacay with just a sip, because Chili’s July Margarita of the Month is an island concoction. The Tex-Mex chain is bringing the beach getaway to you this summer with the boozy sip, which features rum and tequila mixed with fruity flavors. Chili’s July 2021 $5 Margarita of the Month will have you raising a glass to your staycation.

If you’re familiar with the Chili’s Margarita of the Month offer, then you’ll know that you can scoop up a different limited time drink each month for just $5. For July, the Marg of the Month is the Captain’s Stay-Cay ‘Rita, which will be available through Sunday, July 31 and will make the perfect sip for anyone looking to get tropical without hopping on a flight. Featuring Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila, the Captain’s Stay-Cay ‘Rita pays tribute to island flavors with a blend of coconut syrup, pineapple juice, fresh sour, and Grenadine.

As always, the Margarita of the Month is available in-stores, but you can also grab it to-go from participating Chili's locations. To get a Captain’s Stay-Cay ‘Rita to-go this July, you'll need to place an order on the Chili’s website, where you can select your local Chili's with its store locator. From there, you'll be able to see if your location is offering alcoholic sips to-go. If you aren’t able to see boozy options on the menu, your location likely doesn't offer to-go margs. When you do order a marg to go, you can select curbside pick-up or carryout.

Courtesy of Chili's

Chili’s is also celebrating National Tequila Day on July 24 with even more sweet deals on sips. You’ll be able to score $6 Presidente Margaritas, $30 To-Go Gallon Mar-Go-Rita’s, and of course, the July $5 Margarita of the Month for the boozy holiday.

