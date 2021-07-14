Ice cream stans can keep those Sunday scaries at bay on July 18, thanks to an unofficial food holiday dedicated to the dessert of summer. It’s basically the sweetest day of the year, and it’s fitting that there are so many National Ice Cream Day deals for 2021 to help you score discounts and freebies on your scoop or pint of choice. From a $7.18 two-night stay in a real ice cream truck to BOGO sundaes and cones, here are the best deals you can take advantage of this year.

While National Ice Cream Day officially falls on July 18, some restaurant chains and grocery stores have been getting in the spirit of the holiday all month long. That means that some retailers (like Insomnia Cookies, Whole Foods, DoorDash, and Instacart, just to name a few) are either starting the festivities early or keeping the deals going after July 18 has come and gone. Luckily, there are plenty of delivery offers that you can take advantage of from the comfort of your own home. However, if you do decide to visit one of these locations in person, make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.

There are so many deals going on this year for National Ice Cream Day, so make a game plan and try to hit them all before July 18 is over:

1. Baskin-Robbins

On July 18, Baskin-Robbins will give away free ice cream-scented Kinetic Sand to customers who make a purchase of at least $10. In addition, Baskin-Robbins will also offer a delivery deal from July 18 through July 24 where you can automatically score $5 off orders of $20 when ordering your ice cream from Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Postmates.

2. Blue Bunny

On Sunday, July 18, Blue Bunny will release the names of 26 ice cream parlors that won $1,000 tabs for their customers at BlueBunny.com/HeartofFun. The ice cream parlors will pick a best day and time for them to open their respective tabs the following week, and will post them on Blue Bunny’s Heart of Fun website by July 18 so that their fans know when to show up. Keep in mind that it’s first come, first serve, so you’ll want to keep an eye out to see if you can score a free cone at one of your fave ice cream parlors.

3. Booking.com

Booking.com is giving ice cream lovers the ultimate staycation, thanks to a two-night stay in an ice cream truck parked in New York City’s Union Square Park. In addition to a tour of some of Manhattan’s ice cream shops and tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream, you can look forward to a milkshake station, an AYCE bar for toppings, and a fridge full of different flavors at the truck.

To book this unique experience, which will go from Saturday, July 17 through Sunday, July 18, you just have to be the first person to reserve it when it goes live at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, July 16. The best part? Your stay will only cost you $7.18.

4. Carvel

On July 18, customers who purchase an item from Carvel’s new churro menu will get a surprise offer, which they can redeem in-store until Aug. 30. You won’t know what deal you have until you get it, but some examples include free toppings and cones, $1 off a Sundae dasher, and BOGO deals on sundaes and cones.

In addition, residents in California, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, or Virginia have until Aug. 30 to enter to win one of 10 $450 Carvel gift cards, aka ice cream for a year. All you have to do is sign up to a be a part of Carvel’s Fudgie Fanatics club, and voila, you’re in the running.

Courtesy of Carvel's

5. Dairy Queen

On July 18, you can score $1 off any size Dipped Cone at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide when you order through the DQ mobile app.

6. Edy’s

Until Friday, July 16, you can enter to score a free pint from Edy’s Rocky Road Collection by going to Edy’s or Dreyer’s Instagram accounts and following one of them. All you have to do is take their quiz to find your Rocky Road Collection “match,” then comment with the name of the flavor and what makes you excited to try the flavor. In your comment, make sure to tag either Edy’s or Dreyer’s and use the hashtag #NationalIceCreamDay2021. Once you post your comment, Edy’s will direct message you with information on how to get your free ice cream while supplies last.

7. GoPuff

All week until July 18 while supplies last, you can score two Ben and Jerry's or Talenti pints for $8 on GoPuff. Other deals include 25% off a six-pack of Good Humor multipacks or 10% off Tipsy Scoop if you want to try one of the boozy flavors.

8. Insomnia Cookies

All week until July 18, Insomnia Cookies is giving a free scoop of ice cream to customers who make any purchase. You can either take advantage of the deal in-store or online for delivery when you use the code ICECREAMDAY.

9. Minnidip x Jeni’s Ice Cream

On July 18, Minnidip and Jeni’s are celebrating the launch of their new inflatable pool and float collection by giving away all five of the products as well as the full collection of Jeni’s summer ice cream truck flavors. To enter, visit the @minnidip and @jenisicescreams Instagram accounts on July 18, like both of the giveaway posts, then comment by tagging five if your friends. You’ll get an extra entry if you share the post on Instagram.

10. Snickers Ice Cream

Until July 18, Snickers ice cream fans can enter to win a “Vacci-cation & Chill” kit that’s worth $350. To potentially win a free pool float, wireless speaker, cooler, beach towel, and Snickers ice cream, you can submit your name in the running by filling out the entry form at chillwithsnickers.com.

11. Whole Foods

Until Tuesday, July 20, Whole Foods Market is keeping the ice cream celebration going by offering 35% off all of their ice creams and frozen treats, including their Milk Bar and Jeni’s varieties. As always, Prime Members can save an extra 10% off.