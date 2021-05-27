These National Burger Day Deals Include A $1 Whopper

Sometimes there’s nothing that stacks up to biting into a juicy burger with all of your favorite toppings. Thankfully, burger lovers have a National Burger Day to celebrate the tasty fare with some deep discounts. From a buy-one-get-one for $1 deal to so many delivery discounts, you’ll want to take advantage of these 14 National Burger Day 2021 deals on May 28 that’ll fill you up for less.

National Burger Day celebrates the hamburger (duh!), which according to National Today, originated in Hamburg, Germany (hence the name), although no one knows its complete origins. History aside, the savory bite is probably one of your favorite things to eat. No matter how you prefer to order your burger — with cheese or no cheese, tomatoes or no tomatoes — there are plenty of chains that offer up some deals on hamburgers in honor of the national holiday.

Here are some of the best discounts you can grab on National Burger Day�, including buy-one-get-one offerings and free french fries.

1. Burger King

Although Burger King isn’t serving up any Burger Day-specific deals, there is still a deal you can take advantage of. When you buy a Whopper, an Impossible Whopper, an Original Chicken Sandwich, Big Fish, or 9-piece Chicken Fries, you’ll get a second featured item of equal or lesser value for only $1. Unfortunately, you can’t score this deal for delivery orders. However, you can score $1 delivery on your order of $5 to $9.99.

2. Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. is offering a Big Carl Small Combo for $6.29 to email subscribers. You can sign up for free online to receive its coupons. The chain also offers a coupon for free small fries and a small drink with a Western Bacon Cheeseburger purchase when you sign up.

3. Wendy’s

For National Burger Day, you can get a free Dave’s Single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with your purchase using Wendy’s mobile app offer. There’s also a BOGO for $1 deal available in the Wendy’s app. To get it, buy any of Wendy’s Premium Hamburgers and get an additional Premium Hamburger for $1. Wendy’s is also selling its $5 Biggie Bag for a limited time at participating locations. If you’re not familiar with the combo deal, you’ll score a Bacon Double Stack burger, a 4-piece Chicken Nuggets, a small order of french fries, and a small drink for $5.

4. Chili’s

You can score free delivery from Chili’s on National Burger Day through Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, as well as the chain’s $5 Margarita of the Month deal, the Cheers to Patron ‘Rita, if you want a boozy sip to wash your burger down with.

5. Del Taco

Del Taco is offering a special BOGO deal on May 28. To get the deal, you'll want to order through the Del Taco app and claim the buy one Double Del Cheeseburger and get one free offer, no promo code required. As a bonus, if you’ve never signed up for the app before, you’ll receive a coupon for two free Del Tacos.

6. McDonald’s

Although McDonald’s may not be offering any specific deals for National Burger Day, first-time app users can get a free large french fry when they download the official app and sign up for an account. You can also get a free medium french fry each Friday through June 27, when you place a $1 or more mobile order through an in-app offer.

7. Shake Shack

There’s no National Burger Day deal at Shake Shack, but the chain is offering a “Get Vaxxed, Get Shack” deal. When you show a team member your vaccination card through Saturday, June 12, you’ll get a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries with your purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich. You’ll need to score the vaccination deal in-store because it isn’t available for mobile orders or delivery.

8. The Habit

When you place �an order for National Burger Day through Uber Eats, you can score a free Charburger from The Habit from May 28 through May 30.

9. Hurricane Grill and Wings

Hurricane Grill and Wings is serving up free delivery through DoorDash on National Hamburger Day on May 28, which counts for any of its burger options like the Half Pound Steak Burger and more.

10. Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is giving away 50,000 free Beyond Burger packs, thanks to its new iteration of the plant-based burger patties, according to an email sent to Elite Daily. Starting on Friday, May 28, you can get a free coupon for a 2-count pack of Beyond Burger through the Ibotta app. You’ll be able to score one free coupon on any Friday through July 2.

11. Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs

Although Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs is a hot dog stop first, the restaurant also offers plenty of burger options. For National Burger Day only, you can get $5 off of orders $20 or more through Grubhub through the in-app offer.

12. BurgerFi

When you order $30 or more from BurgerFi through Grubhub on May 28, you’ll score $6 off your order, thanks to the automatic in-app offer.

13. Pepsi

You can score a free Pepsi with any fast-food burger when you post a photo of yourself with a Pepsi and a fast-food burger of your choice on May 28 on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Make sure to include the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi to get compensated for your sip. You can also share a picture of your receipt on a #BetterWithPepsi ad on Facebook or Instagram to score the deal.

14. Smashburger

You can get a $5 Double Classic Smash Burger online or in-store at participating Smashburger locations on May 28, no coupon required.

Before scoring a National Burger Day deal on May 28, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.