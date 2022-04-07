Calling all wine-lovers: Murphy-Goode Estate Winery is bringing back its “A Really Good Job” job posting for 2022 to find an aspiring wine expert to join the winery’s team in California, and the job comes with some major perks. If hired, you’ll not only get to live rent-free in Sonoma wine country, but you’ll also win a year’s supply of Murphy-Goode wine and earn per $10,000 per month. (They had me at free wine TBH, but the money’s nice, too.) If you’re 21 or older, here’s how to apply to Murphy-Goode’s job listing for a full year of good views and even better wine.

Murphy-Goode Estate Winery is on the hunt for a new employee with a passion for wine and a curiosity for the wine industry with the return of the “A Really Good Job” campaign, which the company resurrected in 2021 after launching the program in 2009. If you’re the aspiring wine connoisseur chosen, you’ll get to join the team in Healdsburg, California, for one year, where you’ll get a feel for the winery by shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. before learning the ins and outs of multiple job specialities within the wine business to find the job that’s right for you. To read the job description and the full list of duties, click here.

As if that were’t exciting enough, you’ll also get to wake up in wine country to the view of the Murphy-Goode vineyards everyday, where you’ll live rent-free, and earn a salary of $10,000 per month. Not too shabby for a newbie to the wine industry.

Like any job, you’ll have to submit a seriously impressive application in order to get the job, but that don’t be discouraged if you don’t have any experience on your resume. According to Murphy-Goode, candidates are free to apply whether you’re a seasoned wine expert or a novice looking for a career change. If that sounds like you, here’s what you need to know about how to apply.

Applications for this uniquely special gig are available on the Murphy-Goode website. You’ll be asked to fill out a form with your name, email, phone, and location, before being prompted to upload a video. To make your application memorable, you’ll want to talk yourself up — give some background on who you are, your story, why you’re interested, and why you’re the right person for the job. The video portion should be between 30 and 90 seconds long, and according to the application page, showing off your creativity and humor will get you a long way, so don’t be afraid to pull out that ring light and write up a few jokes before you record.

As the vineyard’s newest employee, your list of potential responsibilities is anything but short. Along with learning important aspects of the industry like production, marketing, sales, and hospitality, you’ll also need to be comfortable lifting a minimum of 50 pounds on a regular basis, so consider this your sign to stop skipping arm day.

Courtesy of Murphy-Goode

Finalists will be announced in July 2022, and will conduct their final interview in person before the winning candidate is selected in August. You must be 21 years or older to apply, and interested wine-lovers have until June 30 to submit their application. For a full list of job terms and conditions, click here.

Good luck to all the interested wine-lovers out there, and don’t forget to send me a bottle of wine when you win.