Are you a wine lover who takes life "one sip at a time" and would happily pocket $10,000 a month to live rent-free in Sonoma county and spend your work day drinking Cabernets and Chardonnays? It sounds almost too good to be true, but Murphy-Goode Winery is looking for an applicant to live, breathe, and drink wine for one year in the heart of California wine country — and the gig comes with some major perks. If you're at least 21 years old and ready to send in your two weeks' notice, here’s how to apply to Murphy-Goode Winery’s job in Sonoma County and potentially score the dream position.

Until June 30, Murphy-Goode Winery invites self-professed wine connoisseurs who want to make their love of vino into a career to apply to live in Sonoma and learn about everything from the wine harvest to the wine industry. Not only will you be relocating to the idyllic town of Healdsburg for a year, but you'll also be living in your new digs rent-free and be paid $10,000 per month to drink and learn about wine. There are also 30 cases of wine are also up for grabs, so you'll definitely want to apply if the words "Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay" are mainstays in your Instagram captions, or if you've been known to answer, "Yes, please!" when asked to choose between a red or white.

To apply for the position, which officially starts in September 2021, you'll need to create a short video between 30 and 90 seconds long where you talk about your ideal job in the wine industry and what you could contribute to Murphy-Goode. The company will be choosing with creativity and humor in mind as well as applicable experience and skill set, so it's a good idea to showcase your personality while going into your love of wine and previous experience. Once you've created your video, you'll need to upload it to the winery's official campaign website by June 30. The successful applicant will be announced some time in July.

While it's a good idea to have some initial knowledge about the wine industry and where your interest lies, the position really wants you to explore the field. After an initial 90 days spent shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and learning about the harvest, you'll then be able to work with the company to narrow down your interests and find your niche. The position also includes networking opportunities, giving you a solid stepping stone into the industry once the year is up.

If getting paid $10,000 a month to drink good wine and live rent-free in scenic wine country sounds like a dream job to you, you'll want to start brainstorming your application video and make moves before June 30 comes around.