Founders of women-owned brands share business advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

10 Women CEOs Share Career Advice For Young Female Entrepreneurs

Their take on everything from feedback to rebranding is inspirational.

By Rachel Chapman
Beyoncé was right when she said girls run the world. With Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day both falling in March, Elite Daily asked 10 women business founders to share their biggest pieces of advice for young female entrepreneurs looking to start their own company.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Charlotte Chen Pienaar

Who: Founder of Everyday Human, a cruelty-free and eco-friendly skin care company.

Advice: Be intentional about your company’s branding.

“We stand by causes we believe in, like inclusivity and sustainability, but we don't take ourselves too seriously (or else we won’t name our products Resting Beach Face). I think there’s something nice about the contradiction,” Pienaar said.

Charlotte Chen Pienaar

