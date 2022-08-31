Mountain Dew’s New Mystery Flavor Has Major Sour Candy Vibes

Fall brings so many fun drink options your way that it can be hard to choose between, say, a PSL or Mountain Dew’s mystery Voo-Dew flavor. No worries: you can have both, but if you’ve got questions about the soda’s 2022 Halloween flavor, you’re in the right place. Elite Daily got an early taste of the mystery Mountain Dew flavor so you can prepare your taste buds before you try. Here's what you need to know about Mountain Dew's Voo-Dew 2022 flavor, from a review breaking down the taste to where to buy it — and when the mystery will be revealed.

The launch of the new Voo-Dew flavor was announced on Aug. 25, but if you’re new to the Voo-Dew craze, you probably need a quick rundown on the history of the Mountain Dew mystery drink. Mountain Dew Voo-Dew, which made its debut in 2019, is a mystery-flavored soda that only pops up on store shelves once a year around Halloween. If the idea of trying a “mystery” drink sounds daunting to you, don’t worry, because past sips have been very delightful. There was 2019’s candy corn-flavored sip, 2020’s Fruit Candy Explosion bev, and 2021’s fruit chew candy flavor.

Like previous years, the brand remains pretty tight-lipped about what flavors you can expect from the regular and Zero Sugar versions of Mountain Dew’s 2022 Voo-Dew mystery flavor, but lucky for you, Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got to preview the drink, and she spilled the tea, er, soda, on what the limited-edition flavor tastes like.

Mountain Dew Voo-Dew 2022 Review

The brightly colored orange bottle (with blue, pink, and yellow accents) gives off series citrus vibes, so it’s no surprise that Reitz was able to detect a fruity scent right off the bat. She describes the flavor as “bright” and “fruity,” but don’t expect it to taste like original Mountain Dew.

After a few sips, Reitz says she could taste “mixed fruit, especially orange.” Given the last two Voo-Dew flavors weren’t inspired by fruit candies like Skittle and Starbursts, she tried to place her finger on what fruity treat could have inspired this one. About a third of the way through drinking, Reitz thought there might be a sour component, something akin to Sour Patch Kids or Sour Punch Straws. She says the drink has “a little something extra, a tingle on your tongue similar to when you eat sour candy.” (YouTube account The Snack Network also pegged the mystery flavor as Sour Patch Kids, FWIW.)

Overall, the new Voo-Dew flavor “is a very refreshing sip even if it strays from the OG citrus Dew vibes,” according to Reitz.

Where to Buy Mountain Dew Voo-Dew 2022

According to Mountain Dew, the new flavor is available in-stores at all major retailers and convenience stores now, and the 20-ounce mystery flavor sells for the same price as a regular 20-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew. The new Voo-Dew mystery flavor is only available for a limited time while supplies last, so if I were you, I’d start scoping out my local grocery store for the spooky Voo-Dew label ASAP.

If you want to keep your fridge stocked for all your upcoming Halloween festivities, you can also grab a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans of Mountain Dew Voo-Dew for the same price as an OG 12-pack, according to Mountain Dew.

Need more Voo-Dew? You can taste test the new flavor alongside all three past Voo-Dew flavors in a new, limited-edition Halloween variety pack. It will be available for purchase online and in-stores in October 2022, and comes with four 16-ounce cans, one for each flavor.

Courtesy of Mountain Dew

How Much Caffeine Is In Mountain Dew Voo-Dew 2022?

If you prefer to get your caffeine fill from soda, Mountain Dew Voo-Dew has no shortage of the stuff. The 2022 mystery flavor contains 91 milligrams per 20 ounces, which, if you didn’t know, is the same amount as an OG bottle of Mountain Dew.

Mountain Dew Voo-Dew 2022 Reveal?

The company usually reveals the flavor on its social media accounts close to the spooky holiday, so keep on eye on Mountain Dew’s Twitter and Instagram accounts as Oct. 31 nears.