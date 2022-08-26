Sip *Every* Mountain Dew Mystery Voo-Dew Flavor Ever Made In This Variety Pack

It’s time to start putting up the Halloween decorations, y’all. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Mountain Dew announced that its not only bringing back the Halloween-inspired Mountain Dew Voo-Dew mystery flavor for 2022, but the soda giant is also rolling out a new Mountain Dew Halloween variety pack that comes with all your favorite Voo-Dew flavors from previous years (!). Here's what you need to know about Mountain Dew's Mystery Voo-Dew variety pack, including a rundown of flavors to expect, release date, and where to get it.

There’s still some time until spooky season officially begins (heck, summer isn’t even over yet), but Mountain Dew is getting a head start on the festivities with the Mountain Dew Halloween variety pack. The new variety pack, which was announced on Thursday, comes stacked with all of Mountain Dew’s past mystery Voo-Dew flavors — or the “ghosts of Voo-Dew past,” as the company is calling it — as well as a brand new addition to the Voo-Dew collection for 2022. Yup, for the first time ever, you can score all four limited edition Voo-Dew flavors at the same time, which means you can conduct your mystery taste test as soon as you get home from the supermarket.

Because this the first time in years that Voo-Dew fans will be able to get their hands on the discontinued flavors, there’s bound to be some competition when it comes to scoring the Mountain Dew Halloween variety pack. To make sure you secure yours before it’s too late, here’s the rundown of all the places you can find the goods, as well as when you can expect the highly anticipated pack to hit store shelves.

Mountain Dew Mystery Voo-Dew Variety Pack Release Date

Starting in October, fans of the mystery Voo-Dew flavors will be able to get their hands on the spooky variety pack for just $12 per pack. According to Mountain Dew, each pack comes only comes with one 16-ounce can per flavor, so if you’re planning to make your sips last through Halloween, you might want to consider stocking up your fridge in case you run out.

Where To Get Mountain Dew Mystery Voo-Dew Variety Pack

Come October, you’ll be able to find the variety pack across all major Mountain Dew retailers and convenience stores nationwide. But just like all individual bottles of Voo-Dew, the variety pack won’t be sticking around forever — the limited edition collection will only be available while supplies last, which means you’ll probably want to grab yours sooner rather than later.

If you’re having a hard time finding a variety pack near you, you can also grab a pack on the Mountain Dew website starting in October. The packs will still be available for $12, but keep in mind that that price doesn’t include the cost of shipping.

Mountain Dew Mystery Voo-Dew Variety Pack Flavors

The brand is staying pretty tight-lipped about what surprises the new flavor has in store, but if you still want to prep your taste buds before you pick up a pack, here’s a quick refresher of the Voo-Dew flavors of the past three years.

The brand launched its first Mountain Dew mystery flavor in 2019 with a candy corn-flavored sip, then followed it up in 2020 with a flavor called Fruit Candy Explosion. Sticking with the fruit theme, Mountain Dew released its the third iteration of the sip, a fruit chew candy-inspired soda, in 2021.

If the vibrantly colored bottle for the 2022 flavor is any indication, the fourth flavor in the pack might include a citrusy tang, but there’s really no way to know until the sip hits store shelves later this fall.

If you want to keep the Halloween festivities going, you can snag another Mountain Dew four pack, this time from Spirit Halloween. Yup, the Halloween retailer and the soda giant have teamed up to create four Dew-themed Halloween costumes, the Mountain Dew Original Costume, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Can Costume, the Mountain Dew Code Red Can Costume, and the Mountain Dew Reaper Costume. Whether you want to dress up as your favorite flavor of Dew, or the classic Grim Reaper featured on each Voo-Dew can, you can pick your costume up starting on Aug. 27 exclusively on the Spirit Halloween website while supplies last.