You Could Get Paid $50K For Taking A Gap Year When You Enter This Contest

Gamers, listen up, because there’s a new giveaway that could score you some major cash to do what you love. Liquid water enhancer brand MiO is giving away $50,000 with its new “Drop Year” contest, which is all about helping one lucky winner pursue gaming during a post-high school gap year. If you’ve ever dreamt about taking time off to explore your interests and level up your skills, here’s how to enter Mio’s Drop Year TikTok Contest.

MiO’s Drop Year TikTok Contest launched in June 2022, and it’s all about helping amateur games go “pro” during their gap year after high school. Since it can be difficult to decide how to spend your post-high school plans, the brand is giving $50,000 to one winner (which, according to MiO, is the average salary of a first-year professional gamer) — so that they can focus on their passion for gaming.

Gamer grads can try their luck at the contest, which runs through June 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. All you need to do is create a TikTok video up to 1 minute long. In the clip, you’ll need to use the "Drop Year" sound by MiO and share “what gaming means to [you] and what's bold about the way [you] play,” per the brand’s press release. Make sure to add #contest in the caption of your video and follow @DrinkMiO on TikTok to be eligible for entry.

A panel of judges will select winners based on the quality of your video and the passion, personality, and presence you demonstrate in it. If you’ve won, you’ll be notified via a DM on TikTok the first week of July.

The prizes are certainly a dream come true for gamers. First off, you’ll score $50,000 check to fund your year off. Then, you’ll get a room makeover featuring a whole slew of Mi) branded gaming merch: a gaming chair, gaming headphones, neon wall art, a mini-fridge, a gaming jersey, 52 MiO bottle variety pack, two gaming monitors, a webcam for streaming, and a $1,000 gaming gift card. To level up your skills, you’ll get access to mentorship from pro-gamers, including UmiNoKaiju, LilyPichu, Rizzo and GernaderJake. Finally, there’s a year-supply of MiO to stay hydrated. It’s about to be an epic gap year.

With $50,000 on the line and a possible gamer career in you future, don’t forget to enter the contest before it ends on June 29.