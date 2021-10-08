If you’ve ever dreamed of tasting Ted Lasso’s iconic biscuits, you’re in luck. In honor of the Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso airing on Friday, Oct. 8, Milk Bar created a sweet recipe inspired by the beloved coach’s very own baked goods — and fans of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series can try their very own pink box for free on Oct. 8. However, Milk Bar’s Ted Lasso biscuit giveaway is only going on for one day only, so you’ll want to make your way to one of the participating locations ASAP if you want to try one them for yourself.

While it’s hard to know exactly what Lasso put in his biscuits, Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi decided to put her own twist on it by crafting a biscuit recipe that Americans might recognize as a shortbread. To celebrate the airing of the Season 2 finale on Oct. 8, the New York City and Los Angeles flagship Milk Bar stores will be giving fans one pink box of these Ted Lasso biscuits for free, while supplies last. Unfortunately, the limited-edition biscuits will only be a one-day affair, meaning you won’t want to wait to grab your freebie before they run out. Also keep in mind that there’s one free box per person, so remind all your fellow Ted Lasso-loving besties to also make the trip.

To get a box of the Milk Bar Ted Lasso biscuits for free, you’ll need to grab your treats in-store or order them for delivery on Postmates. Fans will be happy to hear that there won’t be a delivery fee if you do choose to order through Postmates, but you can still expect to pay service fees and you’ll need to be in a close enough proximity to the Milk Bar location you’re ordering from. So, if you’re out of bounds, you’re out of luck unless you go to the flagship store.

Courtesy of Milk Bar

If you don’t live in New York City or Los Angeles, there’s still a chance you could get to score a box of free Ted Lasso merch. Postmates will be holding a sweepstakes for a free box of Ted Lasso box, which includes Milk Bar biscuits and merch — including your very own ‘Believe’ sign and an AFC Richmond jersey — nationwide, which you can enter through Oct. 10. To enter to score the Ted Lasso freebies, all you have to do is type the promotion code “LASSO” into the Postmates app or through the link on Postmates’ Instagram Story, and you’ll be in the running for one of the 40 boxes up for grabs.

While fans are definitely mourning Season 2 of Ted Lasso is coming to an end, this Milk Bar giveaway definitely sweetens its exit until Season 3 airs on Apple TV+.