Get ready to eat cake because Milk Bar is offering you the chance to re-do your #quar birthday. The popular dessert company announced a new national holiday — National Birthday Do-Over Month — and it’s a month-long celebration in honor of the lost birthdays of 2020. When you take part in Milk Bar’s National Birthday Do-Over Month’s treats and deals, you’ll score ice cream (and cake), discounted bites, and maybe even attend a pop-up party. Here’s everything you need to know about the fun-filled month.

Milk Bar unveiled its National Birthday Do-Over Month on Tuesday, July 6, which offers fun menu items, pop-up shops, and the opportunity to score a special delivery for a special someone in your life. In partnership with American Express Gold Card and Party City, Milk Bar’s birthday celebration has many surprises. It kicks off with new menu items, and first up is the delivery-exclusive Belated Birthday Pint, which features Cereal Milk-flavored Soft Serve, fudge, sprinkles, B'day cake pieces, and B'day Crumb. Available only through Postmates, you can grab the pint for delivery nationwide for $16.

The second new menu addition is the Milk Bar Ice Cream Sammie, a bite that includes the Birthday Cake ice cream sandwiched between two Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies. The sammie is available at Milk Bar bakeries for $5.

Both the sammie and the pints are available through the end of July, while the final addition is a sweet, one-day deal. On Tuesday, July 6, you can get a $1 Cereal Milk Soft Serve with B’Day Crumb from all Milk Bar locations.

Courtesy of Milk Bar

Milk Bar’s special Do-Over Birthday surprises are here to make up for all Zoom shindigs. The company is delivering surprise parties in a box to people’s homes every day in July — and you can nominate someone by heading to Milk Bar’s nomination page by filling out the form. You’ll also need to upload a video submission that explains who the person is, how you know them, and why they should get an epic surprise.

Last but not least, Milk Bar is launching special pop-ups for its Birthday Do-Over Tour. The two-day shops will be at locations in three cities — Chicago, San Francisco, and Seattle — and work like outdoor birthday parties with surprises, exclusive merch, experiences, and tasty treats. Starting on July 6, American Express Gold Card Members can make an early reservation for a Milk Bar pop-up on Resy. Reservations for everyone begin at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 8.

Courtesy of Milk Bar

Chicago’s pop-up will be on July 24 and July 25, and San Francisco’s pop-up is on July 31 and Aug. 1. Birthday partiers in the Northwest can keep an eye our for the Seattle pop-up dates, which will be sometime in August.

If you can’t make it to a pop-up, you can also get in on the fun with JVKE on TikTok, who Milk Bar recruited to remix the OG birthday song, and you can donate to The Birthday Party Project, which provides birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

With so many sweets, festivities, and fun, make sure you partake in Milk Bar’s National Birthday Do-Over Month before it's over. When heading out to a Milk Bar near you to grab a birthday treat, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.