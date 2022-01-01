Michelle Obama Wrote The Sweetest Personal Tribute To Betty White

Michelle Obama is honoring Betty White by remembering their moments together. After the 99-year-old actor passed away on Dec. 31, many public figures weighed in on White’s long and successful career, her undying optimism, and her ability to make everyone smile and laugh. Michelle Obama’s tribute to Betty White not only celebrates the actor’s successes, but speaks to her personal impact on the Obamas, including their dog Bo.

Obama posted her tribute to White on Instagram on Dec. 31, and it features a photo of White wearing a blue and white top and a string of pearls. In the picture, she’s sitting on a bench next to the Obamas’ dog Bo. (Bo sadly passed away in May 2021, although the Obamas still have their other dog, Sunny.) White was an outspoken animal lover and supporter of various animal welfare charities, so her time with Bo probably meant a lot to her. “Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her,” Obama wrote, detailing some of the personal moments she shared with the actor.

“There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world,” Obama continued. She concluded the post by calling for a sweet reunion with her late pup and White, writing, “I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”

The photo appears to be from White’s visit to the White House on June 11, 2012, when President Barack Obama was in office. During that visit, White met Bo and spent some time in the Oval Office with President Obama. White’s interactions with the Obamas even included a birthday video from the president himself in January of that year. In the video, President Obama joked that he needed to see White’s birth certificate to prove her age. “I can't believe you're 90 years old,” he said. “Will you please produce a copy of your long-form birth certificate?”

Barack retweeted his wife’s message, echoing her thoughts about White’s death.

The former White House photographer during the Obama Administration, Pete Souza, also reflected on that special visit White made to see the president. Sharing a photo of White making President Obama laugh inside the Oval Office, Souza captioned the Instagram post, “She made us laugh. All of us. ⁣⁣RIP Betty White.⁣”

Walter McBride/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

President Joe Biden also shared a message in honor of White’s life. “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed,” he wrote on Twitter. “Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

White began her career in 1939 and captured audiences with her notable roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls, and her more recent projects, including her work on the sitcom Hot In Cleveland and the 2009 romantic comedy, The Proposal. Her death came a few weeks before her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022.

Here’s to hoping White and Bo have that adorable reunion. RIP, Betty.