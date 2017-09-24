Tweets About Melania Trump's Trip To Canada Are Freaking Out

It looks like the most popular Trump made a solo statement. While the president condemned the NFL and North Korea on social media, his wife went in a different direction. Now that tweets about Melania Trump's trip to Canada have surfaced, it appears her first international venture alone has caused quite a bit of chatter in the Twittersphere.

The first lady was Toronto-bound on Saturday, Sept. 23 to lead the U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games. She also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who allegedly scolded the president's climate change policy, according to The New York Post — and Great Britain's Prince Harry, the organizer of the games. She met Justin Trudeau's wife and two eldest children, invited Prince Harry to the White House whenever he finds himself in the states, and met with the U.S. team for a photo op, CNN reported.

The first lady was excited to represent the country during such an event. In a statement, she said,

In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions — something that should be lauded and supported worldwide. I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year's games.

Melania Trump to lead sporting event for wounded service members, meet with Prince Harry, Canada's Justin Trudeau. https://t.co/739dmlseZE — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2017

Twitter users had remarks of their own about Melania's solo trip... and some were interesting.

Harry be like, 'if I put my arm around her my finance will kill me' ⚡️“Prince Harry&Melania Trump meet first time ”https://t.co/xtqqRGWM7v — Glyphosate=Cancer💀 (@blysx) September 24, 2017

Watch "Prince Harry Caught Giving Satanic Hand Signal With Melania Trump" on YouTube - https://t.co/CRyelXeWMl — PamelaJane (@PamelaJaneVP) September 24, 2017

Body Language Expert: "Prince Harry was restrained and cautious with Melania Trump" https://t.co/VGoHk9BB1M — Entertainment (@Guitarzan14) September 24, 2017

Ok First Lady Melania Trump — brittanyanne (@bajeffery) September 24, 2017

Uh ew...Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau's VERY familiar greeting in Toronto https://t.co/mbxBufMdhg via @MailOnline — (((whatever))) (@hillbillyspider) September 24, 2017

There were those who commented on her fashion choices, taking a jab at her Dior suit.

This comes after she wore a $1,300 shirt to garden at the White House.

That entire outfit is horrible — Me myself and I (@99problemsbut) September 24, 2017

Her hubby didn't want her looking cute around Harry or Canada's hot PM. — SportlifeYYC (@amazeballs_life) September 24, 2017

Melania Trump must surely be the worst dressed woman on the world stage today. She has no idea and is so frumpy. She needs a dresser — Norah Baxter (@NorsB) September 24, 2017

Others decided this was an appropriate time — while NFL drama continues to unfold — to remind the first lady of her anti-cyberbullying agenda.

@MELANIATRUMP Please start your cyberbullying platform by addressing the biggest cyber bully of all time..your husband.He's an embarrassment — Linda Stephens (@Fourseas2005) September 24, 2017

How's that #cyberbullying thing going. I think you might have to have a talk with some people in the white noise about it. @MELANIATRUMP https://t.co/M2jhfu0NdI — Amanda M. Marlowe🥀 (@ManduhMarlowe) September 24, 2017

@POTUS Melania Trump is no first lady👎 And her anti-bullying is a joke. She should start with you @realDonaldTrump about bullying — Margie (@Margie5647) September 24, 2017

@MELANIATRUMP whenever you see trump is about to tweet see below pic.twitter.com/tCNkqhgMnB — So fetch (@LipsOfAVirgin) September 24, 2017

There were also praiseworthy tweets in the mix, too.

It appears Melania Trump is definitely having a moment. CNN conducted a new poll and released information that shows Melania Trump is the most popular of the family with a favorability rating of 44 percent. The president and his daughter Ivanka came in with 41 percent. Jared Kushner, a White House adviser and the president's son-in-law, comes in far behind at just 20 percent.

It's certainly not uncommon for first ladies to have a higher approval rating than their husbands. Michelle Obama was ahead of Barack in approval ratings during most of his tenure, according to The Washington Post. And let's be honest, Barack is a sport about it. Obama gave words of wisdom to rapper Jay Z earlier this year ahead of the arrival of his twins with Beyoncé. That's when Obama said he and the rapper have wives who are "significantly more popular than we are." It's true: No one can get enough of Michelle (and Beyoncé).

First Ladies approval in first year:



Hillary Clinton: 60%

Laura Bush: 64%

Michelle Obama: 66%

Melania Trump: 44%https://t.co/lsoTL3GE2d — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 21, 2017

Meanwhile, President Trump decided to test his wife's likability with a poll. Trump's campaign decided to send out an email questionnaire on Thursday, Sept. 21 to supporters asking three questions about Melania and whether or not they view her favorably. The poll also questioned if she should assume a more public role, according to Newsweek. The outlet further states that the questionnaire read,

The mainstream media has been publishing polls showing the American people's strong support for first lady Melania Trump. Even the media can't deny her poise, class and patriotism," the email read. "We want to be sure that an accurate portrayal of Melania Trump's support is given.

Though everyone has their own interpretations about Melania's trip and her role in the president's administration, it appears her venture will be pushed to the sidelines as the NFL issues continue to unravel. In response to President Donald Trump calling for NFL owners to fire players who kneel out of protest during the National Anthem, it's been revealed that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will remain in the locker room on the Sunday, Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears during the National Anthem. Well, Melania was in the spotlight, even if only briefly.