Tweets About Melania Trump's Trip To Canada Are Freaking Out

It looks like the most popular Trump made a solo statement. While the president condemned the NFL and North Korea on social media, his wife went in a different direction. Now that tweets about Melania Trump's trip to Canada have surfaced, it appears her first international venture alone has caused quite a bit of chatter in the Twittersphere.

The first lady was Toronto-bound on Saturday, Sept. 23 to lead the U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games. She also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who allegedly scolded the president's climate change policy, according to The New York Post — and Great Britain's Prince Harry, the organizer of the games. She met Justin Trudeau's wife and two eldest children, invited Prince Harry to the White House whenever he finds himself in the states, and met with the U.S. team for a photo op, CNN reported.

The first lady was excited to represent the country during such an event. In a statement, she said,

Twitter users had remarks of their own about Melania's solo trip... and some were interesting.

There were those who commented on her fashion choices, taking a jab at her Dior suit.

This comes after she wore a $1,300 shirt to garden at the White House.

Others decided this was an appropriate time — while NFL drama continues to unfold — to remind the first lady of her anti-cyberbullying agenda.

There were also praiseworthy tweets in the mix, too.

It appears Melania Trump is definitely having a moment. CNN conducted a new poll and released information that shows Melania Trump is the most popular of the family with a favorability rating of 44 percent. The president and his daughter Ivanka came in with 41 percent. Jared Kushner, a White House adviser and the president's son-in-law, comes in far behind at just 20 percent.

It's certainly not uncommon for first ladies to have a higher approval rating than their husbands. Michelle Obama was ahead of Barack in approval ratings during most of his tenure, according to The Washington Post. And let's be honest, Barack is a sport about it. Obama gave words of wisdom to rapper Jay Z earlier this year ahead of the arrival of his twins with Beyoncé. That's when Obama said he and the rapper have wives who are "significantly more popular than we are." It's true: No one can get enough of Michelle (and Beyoncé).

Meanwhile, President Trump decided to test his wife's likability with a poll. Trump's campaign decided to send out an email questionnaire on Thursday, Sept. 21 to supporters asking three questions about Melania and whether or not they view her favorably. The poll also questioned if she should assume a more public role, according to Newsweek.  The outlet further states that the questionnaire read,

Though everyone has their own interpretations about Melania's trip and her role in the president's administration, it appears her venture will be pushed to the sidelines as the NFL issues continue to unravel. In response to President Donald Trump calling for NFL owners to fire players who kneel out of protest during the National Anthem, it's been revealed that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will remain in the locker room on the Sunday, Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears during the National Anthem. Well, Melania was in the spotlight, even if only briefly.