You Could Win A Trip To Vegas With McDonald's Saweetie Meal Sweepstakes

Saweetie’s signature meal at McDonald’s is finally here, and it’s getting plenty of buzz from fans of the iconic artist. To kick off the launch, the Golden Arches even has a special sweepstakes, fittingly named the Saweetstakes, that could score you a trip to Las Vegas this fall to see the singer perform live. If you’re ready to try your luck at the vacay, here’s how to enter McDonald’s Saweetie Meal sweepstakes.

ICYMI, fans across the country have been heading to the Golden Arches to get a taste of Saweetie’s highly-anticipated meal, which dropped on Monday, Aug. 9. The meal comes complete with the singer’s favorite sips and bites at McDonald’s (including a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium French fries, a medium Sprite and two sauces: Tangy BBQ Sauce and Sweet ‘N Sour sauce, which was renamed "Saweetie 'N Sour" for the meal).

To celebrate the latest celebrity order, McDonald’s is offering fans the chance to score some sweet prizes during its Saweetstakes. There are two ways you can enter the giveaway, which runs through Sept. 5 at 5:59 a.m. ET. The first is by ordering a Saweetie Meal using Mobile Order & Pay from any participating restaurant using McDonald’s mobile app. (Make sure you’re registered on the app with a valid email to make your order count as an entry.) You can also enter without making a purchase by filling out this form, which includes sharing your first and last name, email address, phone number and birthday. There’s a maximum of one entry per day using either method.

McDonald’s will select the winner through a random drawing on or around Sept. 21, so make sure to keep an eye on your email inbox and/or your McDonald’s app notifications around then. If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll get a vacay to Las Vegas for you and a friend to see Saweetie perform at the Day N Vegas music festival, which runs from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14. The prize includes round-trip flights, a four-night hotel stay, round-trip ground transportation from the airport to your hotel, two 3-day VIP Day N Vegas tickets, and $1,000 in spending money.

To top it off, you’ll receive two McDonald’s branded bags designed by Brandon Blackwood — one of Saweetie’s favorite designers — and a check for $2,750 that you can use how you’d like. BTW, if you can’t make it to the Day N Vegas music festival, you can swap the vacay with a check for $8,675 and the two Brandon Blackwood bags.

Since the Saweetstakes officially ends on Sept. 5, you’ll want to start entering the giveaway ASAP to increase your chances of winning a getaway to see the singer live.

