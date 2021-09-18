You Can Get A 50-Cent Double Cheeseburger From McDonald’s On Sept. 18

There’s almost nothing more appetizing than a juicy burger, and on National Cheeseburger Day, you can get a tasty fill-up for less. The national holiday is on Saturday, Sept. 18, and there are plenty of deals out there that’ll have your lunch (and dinner) covered. One of the best deals you’ll find is McDonald’s National Cheeseburger Day 2021 deal, but you’ll need to move quickly on Sept. 18 before the discount disappears.

McDonald’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger offer. According to an email from the chain, you can get a Double Cheeseburger for 50 cents on Sept. 18 exclusively through the McDonald’s app. To score the discounted bite, you’ll need to order a Double Cheeseburger through the app for pickup at a McDonald’s location near you. As a bonus, if it’s your first order using the MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you’ll also score 1500 bonus points to use toward future freebies.

If you don’t have the McDonald’s app, make sure to download it from Google Play or the App Store so you can score the National Cheeseburger Day deal.

For a refresher, McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger features two lightly seasoned beef patties, chopped onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, plus two slices of melted American cheese sandwiched between a classic bun.

Once you’ve signed up for the McDonald’s Rewards, you should see the National Cheeseburger Day deal pop up in the app. You’ll also find it in the “Deals” section of the app.

If you receive the 1,500 bonus points for your first MyMcDonald’s Rewards order on National Cheeseburger Day, you can use those points to grab a free Cheeseburger, order of hashbrowns, McChicken, or Vanilla Cone on your next visit or keep the points to save for bigger rewards. Even if you skip out on the 50-cent Double Cheeseburger offer, you can still get 1,500 free bonus points by placing an order through the app at a later date.

Before you head over to McDonald’s to grab the chain’s National Cheeseburger Day deal on Sept. 18, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.