McDonald’s Halloween Buckets Might Return For The First Time Since 2016

Get ready to trick-or-treat like it’s 1999. OK, you may not be going door-to-door for candy on Oct. 31, but you might find yourself hitting up McDonald’s drive-thrus in search of returning Halloween pails. Rumor has it McDonald’s Halloween buckets, which haven’t seen the light of day since 2016, might be making a very glorious return for 2022, and here are the reports that will get you pumped for some throwback spooky season goodness.

IYDK, McDonald’s started giving out Halloween trick-or-treat buckets with every Happy Meal in 1986, and the fast food company handed out the pumpkin-shaped buckets on-and-off in the years following. The themed buckets, which were given out in place of a standard takeout bag, were originally made to look like jack-o-lanterns with frightening facial expressions and funky pumpkin-like shaped baskets. According to the blog Nightmare Nostalgia, the brand switched things up in 1989 and replaced two of the OG jack-o-lanterns with a witch named McWitch and a ghost named McBoo — two characters you might see again in 2022.

The Halloween pails haven’t been available since 2016, per the blog, but there are reports that’ll give you good reason to celebrate about the possible return of this fun tradition.

The possibility of the McDonald’s Halloween buckets returning in 2022 was first sparked on Sept. 16, when Nightmare Nostalgia leaked some details of a possibly returning Halloween Happy Meal, which would include the buckets. Following that, IG foodie @Markie_Devo detailed in two Sept. 18 Instagram posts that the limited-edition pails are likely to come back. With multiple foodies gathering intel from their respective sources, it sounds a lot like Halloween buckets might make their way to McDonald’s locations in 2022. Elite Daily reached out to McDonald’s for comment on the reports, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The first photo @Markie_Devo posted showcases three “Halloween Happy Meal” buckets from years past that could be making their return for 2022 — a white ghost (McBoo) vibes, a green bucket with a triangle top shaped like a witch’s hat (McWitch), and a scary, or as scary as a pail can be, jack-o-lantern (McGoblin).

I know the photo doesn’t technically count as confirmation, especially because it’s an old image. But before you get too skeptical, the Instagrammer also provided a tentative release date. According to the @Markie_Devo’s sources, the Halloween baskets are reportedly slated to make their nationwide return on Oct. 18, which means you could be taking home your Happy Meals in a festive bucket in just a few weeks. IDK about you, but my McNuggets are about to taste so much better when they pop out of this throwback bucket.

If you need even more proof, a second photo posted on Sept. 18 shows what is reportedly an image of the McDonald’s Halloween buckets for 2022. They look very similar to the OG buckets, so time will tell if the final versions get a bit of a modern twist, but all signs point to a likely return. That’s all the evidence I need, TBH. It’s (reportedly) happening, people.

Don’t forget, it’s been five years since Mickey D’s carried the Halloween pails, so if the rumor turns out to be true, expect a lot of competition surrounding the limited-edition items. And keep an eye out for official confirm from McDonald’s — it’s about to be a Halloween miracle.