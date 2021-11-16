Breakfast has never been a one-size-fits-all meal, which means your breakfast sandwich shouldn’t be treated as such, either. McDonald’s is giving you the chance to mix and match your favorite fixin’s with its most iconic breakfast menu item — the Egg McMuffin — at a price that will make you do a double take. Here’s what you need to know about McDonald’s 63-cent Egg McMuffin deal and the new hacks that will take your bite to the next level.

On Nov. 18, don’t be alarmed if you hear McDonald’s fans singing “I’m Lovin’ It” a little louder than usual. McDonald’s is celebrating 50 years of the Egg McMuffin by giving the legendary breakfast sandwich the throwback treatment with a nostalgic price tag of just 63 cents, which was one of the earliest prices of the menu item that debuted in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California. To commemorate 50 years of Egg McMuffin customer creativity, fans can take the beloved breakfast sandwich to the next level with a range of different Egg McMuffin hacks and add-ons. Here’s how to get your hands on a customized Egg McMuffin for less than a dollar.

How To Get Your 63-Cent Egg McMuffin:

Remember to mark your calendars and set your alarms for this unbeatable deal, because it won’t last long. The 63-cent Egg McMuffin will be available on Nov. 18 at participating McDonald’s locations for one day only on Thursday.

To score your own discounted breakfast bite, make sure you have your phone handy, because the deal is exclusive to the McDonald’s app. The 63-cent Egg McMuffin deal on the McDonald’s app on Nov. 18 is good for pick-up, drive thru, or dine-in orders during breakfast hours, which usually last until 10:30 a.m. local time.

Courtesy of McDonald's

Egg McMuffin Hacks:

You might get a dose of nostalgia with the pricing, but these new menu hacks — like ordering strawberry preserves on the side — will have your Egg McMuffin stacked like you’ve never seen before.

If this is your first time leveling up your McDonald’s breakfast sandwich, here are some of the best Egg McMuffin hacks to try, according to the company:

Add bacon and tomato to turn your BLT into a BET.

Ditch the buns and add some fun when you order two hash browns on the side as your sandwich “bread.”

Add a McChicken patty (from the McChicken Biscuit) to your Egg McMuffin and order syrup on the side.

Combine two Sausage McMuffins (minus the muffins) with an Egg McMuffin for a triple-decker protein-packed breakfast sandwich.

Spice up your Egg McMuffin with Spicy Buffalo Sauce or salsa on the side.

Get the perfect blend of sweet and savory when you order an Egg McMuffin with extra butter and McDonald’s Strawberry Preserves on the side.

Order a hash brown and McDonald’s Grape Jam on the side for a twist on a traditional classic.

If you do choose to shake up your Egg McMuffin order, make sure you know which hack you want and ask for it specifically, since the hacks aren’t available to order as single menu items. Also, keep in mind the add-ons could run up the price of your meal.

When you score your celebratory breakfast sandwich, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.