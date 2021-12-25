McDonald’s is celebrating fan-favorite bites by sharing its first year-end review. Since launching its rewards program in early July 2021, the fast food chain has gathered data from loyal Mickey D’s stans. Now, in celebration of the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program and its members, McDonald’s launched a 2021 food trends FANual report, and you can even get a personalized look at your McDonald’s ordering habits. Here’s everything to know about the findings.

McDonald’s unveiled its FANnual Report on Dec. 15, and it says so much about people’s favorite orders. In addition to revealing MyMcDonald’s Rewards members’ ordering habits, the company also unveiled how many people — 21 million — signed up for its first-ever loyalty program since its launch only six months ago. From fun facts like Nevada ranking the highest for rewards points and redemptions to Thursdays and Wednesdays being the most popular reward redemption days, McDonald’s dug deep into the year. If you consider yourself a Mickey D’s connoisseur, check out the chain’s 2021 food trends report to see how your go-to orders measure up.

McDonald’s FANnual Report

It’s clear McDonald’s fans are loving the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program because over 21 million customers nationwide have enrolled since it launched on July 8.

Some of the food facts McDonald's found include people's favorite menu items to redeem to how many French Fries rewards members redeemed in the six months since the MyMcDonald's Rewards program launched. McDonald’s shared in the report includes:

McDonald’s fans redeemed over 2.4 million orders of French Fries with their Rewards points, a total of more than 360 tons (aka three times the weight of Chicago’s Cloud Gate sculpture).

Pie was the most popular McDonald’s dessert choice, and Rewards members ordered over 17 million desserts.

The McChicken was the top redeemed item in 18 states, while the Happy Meal came in second, with nearly 2 million redeemed.

Large Frappe redemptions came in third as the top redeemed item in 14 states, with states like Alabama and Colorado lovin' it.

South Dakota's top item to redeem with points was a Large Coffee, while Connecticut's favorite item to redeem was French Fries.‌

Your Personalized Stats

You’ll be able to see personalized McDonald’s stats in January 2022 if you’ve signed up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards and earned loyalty points by Dec. 31, 2021. You’ll need to keep your eyes out for a personalized email from McDonald’s that will recognize your loyalty and share some fun facts.‌

After you've seen the brand's 2021 food trends report and your personalized stats, you can celebrate by making sure to continue grabbing your favorites in 2022.