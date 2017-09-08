Tweets & Memes About The End Of The World With All These Natural Disasters Going On

This week is a cluster-bomb of natural disasters, and people on social media are freaking out. The Twitter reactions to the fires, earthquakes, and hurricanes range from #Apocalypse2017 jokes to hilarious memes to legitimate concern. And to be fair, they've all got a point.

The insane week (and month) of weather the world is seeing is seemingly beyond compare -- at least, in a historical sense. Though we've seen fewer casualties for natural disasters compared to a hundred years ago, the frequency of them has skyrocketed, a report in The Economist shows. (When people say "off the charts," this is what that literally means.) Despite the unprecedented meteorological happenings, social media users had no trouble coming up with fantastical parallels and references. And, honestly, we're not opposed to some humor during this stressful week.

Trio Of Hurricanes

While residents of Texas and Louisiana are beginning what looks to be a very long recovery process after Hurricane Harvey, which brought massive flooding and historic rainfall to the region. Hurricane Irma has already decimated islands in the Caribbean. It's still going strong as a Category 5 hurricane, though, and threatens a worst-case scenario for Florida. Meanwhile, two more tropical storms are winding their way through the Caribbean.

The three separate hurricanes are all funneling through the Atlantic at the same time in what, to be fair, looks like something out of a movie. (Thanks, NBC, for the terrifying visuals.) The last time three hurricanes were all brewing at the same time in this ocean was in 2010, The Independent reports.

Three hurricanes: Irma (Category 5, center), Katia (Category 1, left), and Jose (Category 3, right) churn in the Atlantic basin pic.twitter.com/NV6jJyOorj — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 7, 2017

With what's currently brewing, plus what forecasters expect, we're already on track to surpass what's normal for a hurricane season, which runs from mid-August to mid-October, according to The Independent. Thanks to this most recent sprinkling of storms, four of this season's six named hurricanes will have hit the U.S. within a couple weeks.

so my teacher tried to lighten the mood about the hurricane pic.twitter.com/OpfWnNaBHT — kiwi (@kind_kiwi) September 6, 2017

The triple-threat of Irma, Jose and Katia spurred a lot of comparisons on Twitter to the movie The Day After Tomorrow, complete with calls for Jake Gyllenhaal to save us.

Other users rightly pointed out the (terrifying) similarity between the movie 2012 and what's currently going on.

Why they made that 2012 movie when all the crazy ass natural disasters taking place now... IN 2017 😭 — Edwin Honoret 🍍 (@Edwin_Honoret) September 8, 2017

Wildfires Aplenty.

A wildfire in Los Angeles, California that began Sept. 1 was reportedly one of the worst in the city's history. Meanwhile, on the Oregon-Washington, the Eagle Creek wildfire is still just 5 percent contained, and it's already consumed 33,000 acres. Idaho, Utah, and Montana are also under siege thanks to drought conditions that have allowed late-summer flares to grow quickly. And that's not even all of them.

As VICE points out below, it would be an article on its own just to list all the fires actively burning across the country.

There are 76 active wildfires burning across nine states right now pic.twitter.com/VV80axtdux — VICE News (@vicenews) September 7, 2017

You have to give credit to the guy who came up with this sardonic parody of the Stealers Wheel classic.

Earthquakes to the left of me, hurricanes to the right.



Here I am, stuck in the middle with Trump.#disasters #apocalypse2017 — Greg Anderson (@grelan) September 8, 2017

Earthquakes In Mexico

Late Thursday night, an 8.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico, hitting off the coast of the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca. The tremor caused numerous aftershocks and at least 32 deaths and set off a tsunami warning across major regions of the Pacific.

Rapper Immortal Technique (who incidentally is hosting a Hurricane Harvey benefit concert with a host of other artists) wasn't amused.

Hurricane Irma and now an 8.1 earthquake in Mexico?!?! WTF. Florida people. Dominicans, Puerto Rican's, Cubans all Caribbean fam hold tight! pic.twitter.com/sHU5hMJVv6 — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) September 8, 2017

Each one of these disasters is (or is potentially capable of) causing massive damage. When you add it all up, things are looking, well, terrible. She gets it:

Hurricanes. Earthquakes. Fires. Threat of Nuclear War. ol' dude in office...



Signs of the Apocalypse for 500, Alex?#LordHelpUsAll — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 8, 2017

In sum, Twitter did what it does best: Make jokes to blunt the force of unbelievable events.

Maybe there was something to all those theories about the world ending?

i really do think we just got the mayan date system wrong. — stacy-marie ishmael (@s_m_i) September 8, 2017

No? Well, at least we can find comfort in the high-tension moments right? (Cue montage of hot celebs wearing torn tank tops and combat boots.)

The world is ending too slowly for my planned showy dramatic end-of-world moves. You can't kiss a stranger & then ride an elevator with him. — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) September 8, 2017

The end is near, but it's chill.

not to be dramatic or anything but the world is ending — Lauren Giraldo (@LaurenGiraldo) September 8, 2017

For those of us still paying off student loans, this one hits close to home.

I just graduated and I'm tryna start my own life and the world wanna end right now of all the times pic.twitter.com/ByixFnDnN0 — mark del figgalo (@serfbort) September 8, 2017

One silver lining to the #apocalypse disasters is realizing how many other people automatically associate real life with LOTR.

We just knew someone would reference this. (How could you not?)

On the bright side, now when people try to talk about last November as being catastrophic, you've got a Trump card (pun most certainly intended).

We all thought 2016 was the worst. 2017 teaching us to be humble. #apocalypse2017 — Gloria Elizabeth (@amarsesola) September 8, 2017

And because the "This is fine" gif we all love so much is basically just things going up in flames, which is literally what's happening across the country, we needed this:

2016: we memed Donald Trump into being President, lol

2017: we memed "this is fine" into reality, lol pic.twitter.com/9uGqUhbnpQ — David Hines (@hradzka) September 8, 2017

Lest we forget the other notable occurrences of the last few weeks: A once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse and multiple nuclear missile one-uppings in North Korea. All we need is a good flesh-eating-bacteria outbreak or a zombie scare to complete the apocalyptic movie narrative.