Get ready to mix up your snacking routine for Pride Month and beyond, because there are plenty of LGBTQ+-owned food brands to give you good reason to stray from your regular ol’ 2 p.m. snack. What better way to lift up LGBTQ+-owned small businesses than by putting your money where your mouth is — and getting to enjoy some sweet and savory bites on top of it. To help get you started, check out these 10 LGBTQ+-owned food brands that’ll satisfy your taste buds and give you a chance to support small businesses all across the country.

Pride Month isn’t the only time when you should think about supporting LGBTQ+ spots, but it’s as good a time as any to bring these businesses and their owners to the forefront. According to the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 report (the most recent numbers available) on America’s LGBT Economy, out of 28 million U.S. small businesses, only 909 were certified LGBT Business Enterprises (LGBTBEs) as of October 2016. While LGBTQ+-owned businesses made up less than 1% of the U.S. small businesses in 2016, they still contributed more than $1.7 trillion to the U.S. economy.

Shopping small also puts money directly into the pockets of the communities that these companies call home. In a December 2019 press release about Small Business Saturday, the U.S Small Business Association’s New York District Director Beth Goldberg noted that for every $100 spent at a small business, $48 of it is recirculated in the local economy, versus the $14 put back in the local economy if you spend your $100 at a national retailer.

It’s always a good idea to support small businesses in your community when you can, but to get you started, check out some of these exciting small businesses from across the country. Here’s everything to know about these crave-worthy companies and their mission to lift up LGBTQ+ voices and stories one bite (or sip) at a time.

01 Couplet Coffee The Espresso for Everyone Blend Couplet Coffee $18 See On Couplet Coffee Los Angeles-based Couplet Coffee founder Gefen Skolnick created the at-home coffee brand after realizing making coffee for friends took a lot of time. “So many of [my friends] thought I was so bougie for having an elaborate routine and set up,” Skolnick tells Elite Daily. “[The] whole mission at Couplet is to bring great coffee to more people by making specialty coffee fun and approachable.” She especially wants to bring in people she feels are ignored by the industry, specifically queer and minority communities. Skolnick loves that the brand helps to demystify brewing coffee at home while “curat[ing] events with a focus on unification and community in the queer space.” And as a bonus, she says the colorfully designed coffee packages, complete with rainbows, “[bring] joy to our lovely community at Couplet.” You can get Couplet Coffee online or stop by one of the physical locations in the Los Angeles metro area; Santa Monica, California; New York, New York; or Edgewater, Colorado.

02 Third Culture Bakery Half-Dozen Box Ube Mochi Muffin Third Culture Bakery $25 See On Third Culture Bakery Partners Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu launched their first bakery in Berkeley, California, in 2016, and Third Culture Bakery was born. Beginning as an effort to meld cultural treats — Burtarbutar is from Indonesia and Shyu is from Taiwan — they bonded over similar ancestral flavors, such as mochi, and combined ingredients like rice and matcha. Their standout treats are the Mochi Muffin and Butter Mochi Doughnuts, available locally in Berkeley, throughout the San Francisco Bay area, and online. According to their website’s “about” page, the founders' principal hope is that their bakery represents a “chosen family” and becomes “a symbol of diversity, inclusiveness, and acceptance.” Third Culture Bakery also commits an annual budget to give back to local communities “through nonprofits, engaging in wellness partnerships for our staff and community, and more,” according to their website. Some of the nonprofits they support include The Trevor Project and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

06 Proteau: Botanical Non-Alcoholic Drinks 2-Pack Mixed (Ludlow Red + Rivington Spritz) Proteau $49 See On Proteau Before founding Proteau in 2019, John deBary (aka JdB) was already an experienced bartender and hospitality expert when he came up with the idea for a more accessible aperitif. “I was a bartender for a long time, and obviously, the focus is on drinks with alcohol, and I always felt it was a little bit weird,” deBary tells Elite Daily. He drew inspiration from his favorite flavor profiles, such as Italian amaro and blackberries, which led to the creation of the Rivington Spritz. He also sells a Ludlow Red, a botanical drink with flavors of blackberries and black pepper. “I really am proud of the fact that they’re ready to drink, and they’re completed,” deBary says. “The feedback I’ve gotten from people is just like, ‘I don’t even care that it doesn’t have alcohol in it; it’s just something I love to drink. And that’s that.’” DeBary’s influence as an openly gay man helps bring attention to LGBTQ+ influence in the industry. “It would be very safe to assume that there were thousands of really talented queer bartenders throughout the centuries,” deBary told Out Traveler in May 2021, adding, “If it looks anything the way it looks now, there has to be.” You can buy the two booze-free sips on the official website or from select New York City retailers like Boisson and Food52.

08 Bokksu Bokksu Month-to-Month Subscription Bokksu $50 See On Bokksu Founded by Danny Taing in 2015, Bokksu offers a couple of ways to get your hands on authentic Japanese snacks — a monthly subscription snack box or a one-time order of specific snack collections. Tiang’s quest to bring Japanese snacks to the United States began when he couldn’t find his beloved bites in the states, which led him to his goal of empowering traditional Japanese vendors. “Our mission at Bokksu is to empower Japan’s traditional snackmakers by sharing their authentic food and stories with the world,” Taing shared on the brand’s website. With Bokksu, you can get items like a premium snack subscription with 20 to 24 snacks and tea or buy individual snacks on its marketplace page.