Taste OG Ice Cream Truck Treats In Doughnut Form With Krispy Kreme’s Latest Drop

The sound of the ice cream truck usually means your favorite ice cream flavor is nearby, but the next time you hear the ice cream truck, don’t be surprised if you start daydreaming about Krispy Kreme instead. On July 18, Krispy Kreme announced a new lineup of speciality summer flavors, and if you’re and ice cream lover, you’re not gonna want to miss out, because Krispy Kreme’s ice cream-inspired doughnuts are replacing your favorite frozen treats. Here’s what you need to know.

Thanks to Krispy Kreme’s latest lineup of doughnuts, you won’t have to wait until the ice cream man is on your street to get a taste of your favorite ice cream flavors. The new Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts collection includes three tasty pastry versions of your fave Popsicle and Good Humor ice cream goodies — Firecracker, Creamsicle, and Vanilla King Cone. The refreshing summer bites are available at participating Krispy Kreme locations starting July 18, and will be up for grabs through Aug. 7.

You’ll be able to score your favorite flavor on its own or in the Ice Cream Truck speciality dozen, which includes three of each flavor and three Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Made with an Original Glazed Doughnut, the Popsicle Firecracker Inspired Doughnut features blue icing dipped in blue raspberry sugar, and topped with white and red icing inspired by the patriotic popsicle. If you’re more of a chocolate person, the Vanilla King Cone Inspired Doughnut comes with a vanilla custard Kreme-filled doughnut that’s been covered in chocolate icing and topped with pieces of sugar cone and chopped peanuts with a drizzle of chocolate icing.

Lastly, the Creamsicle Inspired Doughnut features a classic doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme, Creamsicle-inspired icing, and finished off with a white icing drizzle and mini white and orange sprinkles. With unmistakable color palettes, it’ll be hard to miss these doughy takes on the ice cream truck treats of your youth.

No matter which flavor you choose, you can order yours in-store, online, or via the Krispy Kreme app. Pricing will vary by location.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

For a limited time, you can also score a Creamsicle Inspired Chiller, which will come in handy if you’re still itching for a refreshing cool ice cream treat. The Creamsicle Inspired Chiller is made with a Creamsicle-inspired frozen drink made with a creamy frappe base and orange flavoring. Pricing will vary by location.

The ice cream truck is making a stop at a Krispy Kreme near you, and you’ve got three weeks to catch it before it’s gone for good. Still, it’s probably best to snag your sooner rather than later, because, much like summer, those three weeks will be over before you know it.