Here’s How Graduating Seniors Can Score A Dozen Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

You did it! You’ve finally graduated, but now what? Life seems to be quickly catching up to you but doughnut worry and have a doughnut or a dozen. Krispy Kreme is treating all graduating seniors to a dozen free doughnuts on May 25. The Senior Day Dozen is back just in time to celebrate the graduating class of 2022 — whether you are graduating from high school or college, you deserve the sweet reward for all the hours of hard work you’ve put in. Here are the details on how to get the free Krispy Kreme dozen for graduating seniors.

Since you’ll already be in full school spirit mode, Krispy Kreme has made it easy to claim your Senior Day Dozen. You’ll need to visit a Krispy Kreme location wearing class of 2022 gear. The eligible items include a cap and gown with 2022 tassel, class of 2022 shirt, letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2022 class ring, graduation announcement showing your name with a matching ID, and student ID showing senior status. TL;DR, as long as it clearly displays your class of 2022 status, you’re likely in.

In addition to gifts (and free doughnuts), graduation is a time for major celebrations with family and friends to commemorate your achievements. You’ll likely attend a graduation ceremony, take pictures in your cap and gown, and reminisce about fun times with friends on campus. What better way to seize the moment and make the most out of graduation than with a dozen free doughnuts?

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

The best part is that it’s specially made for the class of 2022. The dozen doughnuts will feature eight glazed doughnuts and four custom flavors decorated with the numbers 2022 in icing. The custom Senior Day Dozen flavors include: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2,” Original Glazed White Iced “0” Doughnut decorated with a white icing “0,” Cake Batter Filled Doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme, dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with a “2,” Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut with classic Kreme filling, dipped in strawberry icing, and decorated with a “2.”

Keep the graduation celebrations going with Krispy Kreme’s limited-edition Graduate Dozen that will be on sale from May 23-24 and May 26-29, with May 25 being the free Senior Day Dozen day. The Graduate Dozen will include the flavors Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles, Yellow Iced Original Glazed with white icing drizzle, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, according to Krispy Kreme.

Dr. Taylor Alison Swift said in her 2022 NYU commencement speech that there will be times you look back on your life and cringe (and that’s OK), but I’m fairly certain scoring a free Krispy Kreme dozen will never be a cringey memory — so don’t miss out!

Let this mark the sweet beginning to the next chapter of your life, and go get that bread, like literally.