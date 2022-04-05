It may be hard to believe, but your time at school is quickly coming to an end. Whether it’s high school, college, a GED program, a vocational/skills accreditation program, or something different, graduation is slowly but surely creeping up. While you probably already have the most important part of your outfit — your cap and gown — already covered, the question remains: What will you wear under your graduation robe? There are plenty of adorable dresses, rompers, jumpsuits, and sets that’ll all shine underneath whatever color of graduation robe you wear. Taking a look at these could provide the perfect inspo as you plan your own outfit.

Although you’re about to embark on a scary, exciting new adventure, graduation is a time of joy. Whether you were a whizz at school or are just glad it’s over, there’s so much to celebrate. This is a time of savoring the really wonderful friendships you’ve made over the years, so you already know that come graduation day, there’s bound to be a photo shoot (or several) to plan for. That’s why you’ll need a graduation look to match.

At this point, I’ve attended three of my own post-middle school graduations as well as plenty of others for family, so I’ve scoped out plenty of grad ‘fits. From channeling your eccentric side to keeping with tradition, there are plenty of paths your can take when it comes to what you’ll wear under your grad robes.

One thing’s for sure: You’ll definitely look good walking across that stage.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Spring Love Light Green Ruffled Short Sleeve Romper Lulus $64 See on Lulus Graduation robes are hot, especially since you’ll likely be sweltering in the sun as you wait for your diploma. So a romper like Lulu’s Ruffled Romper ($64, Lulus) is ideal for keeping cool. It’s flouncy and airy for an extra cool touch, and comes in a spring green color you’ll find many reasons to re-wear.

02 Curve & Plus Heart Corset Cami Dress Cider $42 See on Cider For a fairy approach to your grad look, Cider’s Heart Corset Dress ($42, Cider) has all the sheer effect, ruffles, sweetheart neckline, and heart details you could dream of to make you feel every bit like a princess. It’ll pair perfectly with some comfy wedges for your graduation and any other fancy parties you have planned in the future.

03 Caris White Long Sleeve Lace Bodycon Dress PrettyLittleThing $68 See on PrettyLittleThing Many schools have a tradition of white dresses for their closing ceremonies, so if you’re planning to go the traditional route, PrettyLittleThing’s Bodycon Dress ($68, PrettyLittleThing) is most likely right up your alley. It’s white as can be while boasting cut outs and lace sleeves to keep you from overheating.

06 Floral Crop Top & Skirt Set Forever 21 $45 $32 See on Forever 21 You don’t have to spend a fortune to look good on your special day, and Forever 21’s Crop Top and Skirt Set ($32, Forever 21) fits that bill perfectly. Despite what people may have to say about wearing a crop top on your graduation day, the structured look and midi skirt will help keep this outfit on the fancier side. As a cherry on top, you can create a ton of new outfits with these separates after the fact.

07 Lace Halterneck Sleeveless Jumpsuit Boohoo $115 $46 See on Boohoo If you’re looking to wear white with a twist, Boohoo’s Lace Halterneck Jumpsuit ($46, Boohoo) might just be the look for you. The lace gives the jumpsuit an open and airy feel, and you know it’ll still be fashionable for years down the line. This is about as timeless and trendy as it gets.

08 2-Piece Blue Swirl Mesh Dress Set Rue 21 $30 See on Rue 21 Rue 21’s Swirl Mesh Dress ($30, Rue 21) is a soft take on the psychedelic design. This dress also comes with a matching jacket, so when you finally part with your grad robe, you’ll still have something to keep the spring chill at bay while you celebrate your accomplishments all night.

Between trendy, classy, and traditional, here’s hoping you’ll find just the graduation outfit you’ve been searching for.