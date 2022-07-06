Krispy Kreme Wants To Give You Free Doughnuts For A Year To Celebrate Its B-Day

It’s Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday, and the doughnut maker is celebrating by gifting 8,500 people a year’s worth of free doughnuts and 85-cent Original Glazed dozens. You read that right: From July 11 to 14, 8,500 lucky fans will have a chance at a year’s worth of free doughnuts. To keep the week-long celebrations going, enjoy a BOGO birthday deal with 85-cent dozens on July 15. Here’s how you can celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday with sweet deals, because everyone is invited to this doughnut party one way or another.

When you think of birthdays, you think of presents — and for its 85th celebration, Krispy Kreme is gifting free doughnuts to its customers (like, a lot of doughnuts). Krispy Kreme got its start on July 13, 1937, in the now Old Salem in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to its website. What started as a business selling doughnuts to local grocery stores has expanded to nearly 1,600 doughnut shops across the world. According to a July 6 press release, passersby could not resist the smell of fresh doughnuts wafting into the streets, so founder Vernon Rudolph cut a hole in the wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts to customers on the sidewalk.

To celebrate 85 years of hot and fresh circles of dough, Krispy Kreme is giving you exactly what you want: more doughnuts. Check out how to score the birthday deals that can get you majorly discounted dozens and even the chance at a year of free doughnuts.

A Year Of Free Doughnuts

From July 11 to 14, visit your local Krispy Kreme shop for a chance to receive a Krispy Kreme 85th birthday card that will get you a free Original Glazed dozen every month for a year until June 2023. The card will be given to 8,500 randomly selected customers, so cross your fingers, grab a four-leaf clover — whatever your luck-boosting move is.. Multiple guests will be selected each day from Monday through Thursday, so you might increase your chances by dropping by each day. Plus, it’s a birthday celebration, so daily doughnuts are basically a requirement.

BOGO 85-Cent Dozen

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

On July 15, Original Glazed dozens will be 85-cents with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen. The BOGO deal is good for one day only to make your Friday even sweeter.

For an early celebration, the doughnut chain is bringing back chocolate glazed doughnuts on July 7 and 8 for World Chocolate Day. Pre-order through July 6 to make sure you don’t miss out on the limited-release chocolatey treat.

While Krispy Kreme has introduced plenty of new flavors, the Original Glazed doughnut has stayed true to its iconic flavor throughout the years, and it’s here to stay — and possibly yours for free!