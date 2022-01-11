Klondike’s New Reese’s-Flavored Ice Cream Cones Are A Peanut Butter Dream

Klondike is gearing up to make 2022 the tastiest year yet, thanks to new Cones flavors that include one of your favorite candy brands. There are five new ice cream flavors to enjoy from the brand — and no need for a spoon. Get ready to enjoy the sweet crunch, because here’s what to know about the new Klondike Cones flavors, including Reese’s, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Coocoo for Caramel.

Klondike announced its new Cones ice cream flavors on Jan. 11, and they’re already hitting store shelves. There are three different packs to choose from, and five of the six Cones flavors inside of them are new. The latest Klondike Cone flavors to drop include: Vanilla Caramel Classic, Cookies ‘n Cream, Coocoo for Caramel, Reese’s Peanut Butter, and Reese’s Chocolate Cones. If your mouth is already watering, you won’t have to wait to try them because you can buy an 8-count pack of the Klondike Cones flavors at major retailers nationwide for $7.49. You can also score a 4-count package of the Cookies’ n Cream Cones and Nuts for Vanilla Cones for $4.49.

When it comes to the flavors, they do not disappoint. From caramel to peanut butter to refreshed classic combos, your sweet tooth will be very pleased. Here’s what to expect from the new Klondike Cones

Klondike Cones Reese’s Peanut Butter & Chocolate Flavors

Courtesy of Unilever

Klondike’s Peanut Butter Cones flavor features a rich Reese’s peanut butter base and a wafer cone, topped with a chocolate coating on the ice cream.

The second Reese’s flavor is pure Chocolate, flipping the iconic pairing by making chocolate ice cream the star of the show. To complement the ice cream, it has a Reese’s peanut butter sauce core, a chocolatey coating on the ice cream, and a crispy wafer cone.

Klondike Cones Coocoo For Caramel & Vanilla Caramel Flavors

Courtesy of Unilever

In the Klondike Coocoo for Caramel Cones pack, you’ll find the Coocoo for Caramel flavor, which features a caramel ice cream base, a caramel sauce core, a chocolatey coating and crunchy roasted peanuts on top of the ice cream. The second flavor is the Vanilla Caramel Classic, a vanilla ice cream cone with a caramel sauce core, plus chocolate coating and peanuts.

Klondike Cones Cookies ‘N Cream & Nuts For Vanilla Flavors

Courtesy of Unilever

If you’re more of a cookies and cream person, the Klondike Cookies ‘n Cream pack is where it’s at. It features the new Cookies ‘n Cream flavor with vanilla ice cream, cookie pieces, chocolate sauce, and a chocolate wafer cone that sounds reminiscent of Oreo Blizzards. The second offering in the box isn’t a new flavor but a tried-and-true offering, the Nuts For Vanilla cone, which combines chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, and peanuts.

The new 2022 Klondike Cones flavors are here to stay, and they’re a tasty addition to the existing lineup. As of Jan. 11, there are 11 Klondike Cone flavors available, including a Unicorn Dream flavor and other chocolate and vanilla iterations — so no matter your ice cream mood, you’ll find your go-to bite.

