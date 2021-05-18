There’s a chilly new treat that’s arriving just in time for summer. KIND is launching a collection of vegan ice creams that put a twist on the classic snack bars you know and love. These KIND FROZEN Pints of vegan ice cream feature a whole slew of tasty flavors, including fruity and chocolaty offerings.

KIND unveiled its new FROZEN Pints line on Tuesday, May 18, the same day it hits shelves across the country. The collection features plant-based, dairy-free frozen treats that will certainly keep you cool when you’re loungin’ by the pool or the beach this summer. The pints are great options if you’re looking for something less sweet than your go-to frozen treats, since the line doesn’t include any artificial sweeteners and features less sugar than other popular ice cream offerings, according to the brand. To top it off, KIND’s FROZEN Pints are also have quite a bit of protein (4 to 6 grams per serving), so you’re getting a little something more than a tasty frozen treat.

The best part is, there are plenty of flavor options available. Just like KIND snack bars, the flavors feature toppings like nuts, chocolate, and fruit — you can choose from Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew, Coffee Hazelnut, Caramel Almond Sea Salt, Strawberry, and Pistachio.

If you’d like to try out KIND’s new FROZEN Pints, you can find the treats at nationwide retailers for $5.99 a pint.

Courtesy of KIND Snacks

If getting your KIND fix with a treat from the freezer is your jam, the brand also has a few other chilly, plant-based innovations that’ll keep you cool as the weather warms up. KIND FROZEN Bars, which debuted in May 2019, come in three flavors: Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter bar, and Mint Chocolate Almond. For a refreshing breakfast treat, there are even KIND FROZEN Smoothie Bowls, which dropped in March 2021. You can enjoy the smoothie bowls in a variety of tropical flavor combos, including Almond and Mango Pineapple Passion Fruit, Almond and Triple Berry Açaí, Almond and Chocolate Banana, and Almond and Peach Kiwi Greens.

