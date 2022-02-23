Kate Middleton Visited Denmark In A Rare Solo Tour

Kate Middleton is experiencing quite a few recent firsts. In December, she performed during the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas TV Special. Earlier this month, the Duchess of Cambridge took over Prince Harry’s former role as the royal patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union. And, on Feb. 22, she visited Denmark in a rare solo tour. In fact, her first solo tour since 2017.

According to People, the royal will visit the country for two days to highlight her Early Year Foundation. She launched the foundation in June of last year. According to the official Royal Foundation website, the foundation will research and champion early childhood development.

Kensington Palace announced that during her visit Middleton will learn of Denmark’s efforts to foster and enable a similar culture, according to People.

Vanity Fair also reported Middleton’s first duty of business was to the University of Copenhagen program, Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project (CIMHP). At the program, she’ll learn about the mental relationships between new parents and their infants.

The 40-year-old also had time to let loose while paying a fun visit to the LEGO Foundation PlayLab. There, she toured the toy company’s Playful Learning Programme, a partnership between Denmark universities and LEGO that aims to strengthen children’s creative thinking while learning. She even marked the visit with a quick trip down the slide as well, per Vanity Fair.

People reports that Middleton commented to photographers after making it down the slide. "In the spirit of where I am, I had to do that,” she said.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Her solo tour was first announced via Instagram on Feb. 4. The post, on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account, foreshadowed the visit to LEGO with a video showing the piecing together of LEGO pieces to make up the Danish flag. “Looking forward to learning from experts, parents, and practitioners about Denmark’s approach to early childhood later this month,” the caption read.

The Duchess signed off her caption by saying ‘See you soon’ in Danish. “På snarligt gensyn. C,” she said.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

In addition to learning about childhood development, People reports the Duchess will also visit the Mary Foundation. The organization works to aid and protect women and children from domestic violence.

Finally, according to Vanity Fair, Middleton will be hosted by Danish Queen Margrethe II. Like the Queen of England, Margrethe is also celebrating a milestone. On Jan. 14, she marked 50 years on the throne.

Middleton isn’t the only royal on tour circuit. Prince William just returned from a solo tour from Dubai, which People reported is also his first trip overseas in two years.