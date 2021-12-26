Kate Middleton Showed Off Her Impressive Piano Skills In A Christmas Concert

Kate Middleton gave everyone a royal surprise on Dec. 24 during the ITV Royal Carols: Together at Christmas TV special. The Duchess of Cambridge took the stage with Scottish singer Tom Walker and accompanied him on the piano while he sang “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.” The duchess’ performance marked the first time she’s ever shown off her musical talent publicly. The 39-year-old completely mastered the performance and the video of Kate Middleton playing the piano is a Christmas surprise.

Walker spoke to ITV about his duet with the duchess and explained it was a “once in a lifetime experience.” “I thought she absolutely smashed the performance,” he said. “It's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it."

The singer also shared that he had no idea the duchess played the piano. Walker explained even his rehearsals with the royal were kept hush-hush. “It was very secret, very secret – even the studio didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

Walker said they only rehearsed the song a few times together before the TV special. “So, we got together, we rehearsed the song like nine times and by the end of it she’d absolutely nailed it,” he said. “And then she went away for a couple of days and practiced it, and then we finally got to do the recording of it."

Duchess Kate had the idea to perform with Walker, but it was not until the two jammed together that they decided to perform in the holiday special. The royal has played the piano since she was a kid, and has found comfort in music during lockdown.

Middleton spearheaded the special ITV event that was held at Westminster Abbey. Royal Carols: Together at Christmas was organized to pay tribute to front-line workers, organizations, and individuals that supported their local communities throughout lockdown.

Before the concert, the duchess shared a special message via Instagram that highlighted her intentions behind the holiday TV event. “We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure,” she said. “And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other. But I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realized how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

The hour-long event incorporated music from the world-renowned choir at Westminster Abbey and special performances by Leona Lewis who sang “O Holy Night” and Ellie Golding who sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

After the concert aired, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thanked everyone for their support in making the night be a success. “Together at Christmas brought together so many inspirational individuals for a night of wonderful carols and music,” the caption read. “But above all, it was about celebrating the goodwill, acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion which have helped people come through these difficult times.”

Duchess Kate’s performance has been widely supported and the people love the grace, elegance, and courage she showed while making her musical talent known.