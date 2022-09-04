These "It's Corn" Memes Have The Juice

The internet has been going wild over the “It’s Corn” song, which has basically become the catchiest tune of the fall. Naturally, fans of the track have been drawing inspo from Tariq’s infectious passion for his favorite snack, and now “It’s Corn” memes about TikTok’s favorite song have taken over the internet — featuring plenty of tributes to the “big lump with knobs.” These “It’s Corn” memes will have you laughin’ along to the cheesy ode to the vegetable.

ICYMI, the "It’s Corn" meme all started after an adorable kid named Tariq gave an enthusiastic interview about corn in Recess Therapy’s Aug. 4 video, titled “The CEO of Corn.” The cute YouTube channel is all about interviewing children to find some inspiring life advice, and Tariq’s love of corn wound up inspiring everyone to reflect on just how tasty a cob of corn can be. The viral moment truly exploded a couple weeks later when TikTok musician @schmoyoho remixed Tariq’s ode to corn into a super-catchy song in an Aug. 18 video. Almost immediately, the corn song became TikTok’s new favorite sound, and the rest of the internet was captivated as well.

It was really Tariq’s verbose explanations of what makes corn so perfect that made him such a star. In the viral clip, he’s chowin’ down on a corn on the cob while answering questions about the vegetable. When asked to describe corn, Tariq calls it “a big lump with knobs, it has the juice.” He continued, “I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing,” and even shares a hilarious corn pun, saying “I hope you have a corntastic day.” After the interviewer laughed at his joke, Tariq responded: “What? It’s just a pun about corn.”

After the adorable interviews went viral, the Gregory Brothers (which are the team behind @schmoyoho TikTok account), partnered with Recess Therapy to release a nearly 3-minute song, “It’s Corn,” on Aug. 28.

Clearly, “It’s Corn” has become a totally meme-worthy internet phenomenon. Twitter users have been getting in on the viral moment by posting hilarious memes — including official accounts like Chipotle and NASA — about the the yellow veggie’s resurgence. Here are the most hilarious “It’s Corn” memes to brighten your day.

Thanks to Tariq’s love of the corn, internet users all over the world can now wrap up summer and say hello to fall with a catchy tune and all the corniness they didn’t know they needed.