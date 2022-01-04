Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte Isn’t Totally Sold Out — Here’s How To Fix This App Glitch

When Starbucks announced its winter 2022 menu on Jan. 4, customers were thrilled to see the Pistachio Latte make its grand return. But when fans noticed the beloved latte was unavailable on the Starbucks app, people couldn’t help but wonder if the Pistachio Latte is sold out. Here’s what you need to know about a pesky glitch and why the drink’s 2022 return seemed spotty.

If you haven’t heard, Starbucks’ winter 2022 menu is packed with returning favorites, like Meatless Mondays, and of course, the Pistachio Latte. For those who are unfamiliar, the Pistachio Latte first hit the menu in January 2021, and it was inspired by a popular Starbucks Reserve sip. The latte gets its sweet and salty taste from Starbucks Signature Espresso, steamed milk, pistachio flavoring — which comes from a pistachio sauce made with actual ground pistachios — cocoa butter, and other natural flavors. Sounds like a great way to welcome winter, right? Well, not so much for some Starbucks app users.

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, there was a glitch in the Starbucks app on Jan. 4 that caused the Pistachio Latte to be marked as “sold out” when the store, in fact, has the Pistachio Latte. Customers trying to order from locations in Chicago, Connecticut, New York, and more were among those who got a message that read “Sold out at this store” with regard to the Pistachio Latte in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

So, is the Pistachio Latte actually sold out? Thankfully, no. It was really all due to the app glitch. “The Pistachio Latte is back in stores starting today and we can confirm that it is not sold out,” a Starbucks spokesperson tells Elite Daily. Acknowledging there “was a temporary issue with mobile ordering Pistachio Latte at some stores this morning,” the spokesperson adds the best way to get your Pistachio Latte ordered through the Starbucks app is to restart the app.

Again, the Pistachio Latte is not sold out. Simply sign out and sign back in the Starbucks app, and you’ll be well on your way to sipping sweet and salty goodness.

Now that you know the Pistachio Latte isn’t actually sold out, it’s time to treat yourself to the fan-favorite sip. If you’re planning to pick yours up in store, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.